Chesterfield County, VA

Gun Found at LC Bird High School

 4 days ago

Chesterfield County, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - A student at L.C. Bird High School brought a gun onto school property, according to administrators. Bird principle Adrienne Blanton, in an email to parents, gave little detail on the details of the situation, but asked parents to make it clear to their children that there can be serious consequences for bringing a weapon onto school property, even unintentionally.

"Weapons are not allowed on school property or in vehicles on school property," she wrote, later saying that consequences could "include suspension, expulsion, or time in the juvenile detention center."  The student who brought the gun has not been identified, and their intentions - if any - have not been clarified.

