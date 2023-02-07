ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ELK INVASION: Police and sheriff's deputies escort 100 elk out of Pocatello-Chubbuck area

By SHELBIE HARRIS
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQfNQ_0kfal21200

Police and sheriff's deputies responded to over 100 elk entering Chubbuck and north Pocatello on Tuesday morning.

The elk invasion caught the attention of local authorities around 8 a.m. and the effort began to push the animals out of Chubbuck and north Pocatello toward the Fort Hall Reservation.

Jennifer Jackson, a regional communications manager with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, described Tuesday morning's elk invasion as "definitely unusual."

Jackson said it was "somewhat nutty" that so many elk wandered into Chubbuck and Pocatello because elk are typically well-suited to survive in higher elevations during the colder months and in even worse conditions than what the area has experienced this winter.

Police and sheriff's deputies at one point temporarily shut down Northgate Parkway on Tuesday morning to allow the elk to safely cross the road.

Some of the elk got close to Interstate 15 in Chubbuck, causing police to respond to the freeway to try to keep the animals away from traffic.

The presence of the elk and police caused traffic to slow on Interstate 15, resulting in some delays along the freeway in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area on Tuesday morning.

Police and deputies had persuaded most of the elk to leave Pocatello and Chubbuck city limits by about 9:30 a.m.

Elk have been frequently spotted in lower elevations and more densely populated areas recently in East Idaho.

Fish and Game officials indefinitely closed several Wildlife Management Areas, or WMAs, in East Idaho on Feb. 3 to help protect elk and other wintering big game animals.

The closures include the Portneuf, Georgetown and Montpelier WMAs in the Southeast Region as well as the Tex Creek and Market Lake WMAs in the Upper Snake Region.

“Deer, elk and moose moving in deep snow during cold temperatures to escape disturbance causes them to burn through fat reserves rapidly,” said Idaho Fish and Game Regional Habitat Manager Anna Owsiak. “Providing secure areas without disturbance allows these animals to conserve their energy and improves their chances of surviving the winter.”

While many areas still remain open for recreational use, these WMAs were established in part to permanently protect wildlife habitats, especially portions of critical winter range in the Southeast and Upper Snake regions, Fish and Game officials said.

During severe winters like the one East Idaho is experiencing this year, thousands of big game animals use these WMAs, Fish and Game said. Having a winter refuge free of human disturbance can even minimize movements of big game to adjacent private lands and across busy roadways, thereby reducing conflicts with landowners and motorists, Fish and Game said.

The severe winter weather has resulted in some fatal incidents involving elk recently as well.

Despite a 2016 Blaine County ordinance restricting the planting of noxious plants, including exotic yew, two elk calves were found dead on Feb. 3 after eating the toxic plant in the Warm Springs area of Ketchum, Fish and Game said.

Fish and Game conservation officers who investigated the dead elk confirmed the presence of yew in the elk but have yet to find the specific location of the plant or plants that were ingested.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 31 reported that several elk were fatally struck by a freight train along Gunnell Road southeast of Soda Springs.

Fish and Game officials were able to salvage six of the elk, which were cleaned and then offered to local residents, the sheriff’s office said.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and Idaho Transportation Department reported late last month that 33 elk had been fatally struck by vehicles along both Interstate 15 and Interstate 86 between Jan. 1 and Jan. 28.

Drivers are warned to be mindful of elk and other wildlife crossing the road in either area and to slow down and make sure to scan the area ahead to avoid accidents.

Drivers are also advised to pay attention to any deer crossing signs as they are placed where they are for their protection. Fish and Game also asks drivers to not stop while driving on the interstate. They warn that by stopping and pulling over, drivers risk causing another accident.

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish and Game encouraged everyone to spread the word about avoiding elk and other wildlife while driving. They wished everyone driving on the interstate safe travels.

Idaho Fish and Game is asking the public to please do its part to help wintering wildlife.

— Give wildlife plenty of space. If your presence or actions cause them to move, you’re too close. This is true no matter if you are on quiet cross-country skis or a loud snow mobile.

— Control your four-legged hiking companion. Even if your dog isn’t chasing big game animals, its presence may be enough to cause animals to flee and expend unnecessary energy they would not have otherwise used.

— Whether you live in a rural area or in a town, do not let your dogs run at large where they may come in contact with wildlife. A dog (no matter its size) can be seen as another predator in the eyes of big game animals, and the impacts of free-running dogs on wintering game can be deadly. Remember: It is illegal to allow dogs to chase or harass big game.

— Do not engage in unauthorized feeding of big game. Feeding big game saves very few animals from starving and can often cause more harm than good. Animals can become habituated to handouts, change seasonal migrations, damage property, create traffic hazards when crossing roads to get to feed, and also attract predators. Congregated animals can also more readily transmit diseases, such as brucellosis and chronic wasting disease. Strong adult animals compete for available feed at the expense of the younger, weaker animals. Supplemental feed can actually cause dietary shock and death, such as when deer eat hay.

— Before long, warmer temperatures and melting snows will arrive. However, springtime is still hard on big game. Fat reserves are depleted, making big game vulnerable when pushed or moved. It’s like making the last 50 miles of a road trip on a nearly empty fuel tank. Any detour may use up the last bit of gas you needed to complete the journey. Think about that when you are hiking or antler hunting in areas with big game this spring.

Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
