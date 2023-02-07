ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Finalizing Trade With Sacramento Kings

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly finalizing a trade to send recent second-round pick Kessler Edwards to the Sacramento Kings.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania , the Brooklyn Nets and S acramento Kings are closing in on a deal involving Kessler Edwards.

Shams Charania: "The Sacramento Kings are closing in on a deal with Brooklyn to acquire Nets forward Kessler Edwards, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Edwards, 22, was drafted 44th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets and he ended up playing in 48 games during his rookie season.

Last year, Kessler Edwards started in 23 of the 48 games he played in, averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 35.3 percent from three-point range.

Not playing much this season, Edwards has gone back-and-forth between the NBA and the NBA G League with the Long Island Nets, the G League affiliates of the Brooklyn Nets.

After finalizing their trade with the Dallas Mavericks involving Kyrie Irving on Monday, the Nets will now deal Edwards to the Sacramento Kings, effectively saving them a total of $8 million in salary and luxury tax, as well as opening up a roster spot, this according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Wojnarowski, Edwards is expected to approve this trade and the Kings intend on giving Edwards an opportunity to play with their G League affiliate in Stockton.

Adrian Wojnarowski: " Edwards is expected now to approve the trade, source tells ESPN. Kings intend to give Edwards an opportunity to play with their G League affiliate in Stockton, but with two days to go until trade deadline his future will remain fluid."

With the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets could very well look to make more moves in order to surrounding All-Star forward Kevin Durant with enough talent to make a run at the top spot in the Eastern Conference this season.

Mauri Mo Gamble
4d ago

Damn he's actually Playing in the Game Tonight lol. Good pick up for Sac. Add to Young talent

