There's been a huge update in the transgender Louisiana doctor and insurance fight

It seems things keep looking up for Shreveport UrgentEMS and its owner Dr. Tiffany Najberg. Insurance companies Cigna, Humana and CVS-owned Aetna withheld almost $200,000 in insurance payments after Najberg's legal name change in 2021.

Since then, Najberg has been fighting to receive back payments and created an online petition on Change.org to bring attention to the situation. The petition has over 12,000 signatures at the time of this publication her TikTok videos rallying her followers behind her seem to have gotten the insurance company's attention.

According to Najberg, Aetna has agreed to process all of the back claims and created a new contract, Humana is also processing all back claims with a new contract and will be paying interest. Now, Cigna has agreed to Najberg's terms and they have reached a tentative agreement that is still processing.

Read the Original Story Here:Transgender Louisiana doctor says she was denied insurance payments due to name change

The campaign has attracted the attention of a significant investor who wishes to stay anonymous at this time. This will allow Najberg to finish the renovations on UrgentEMS, hire more staff and there might be a second location opening in the next few months.

"You can go from hopeless to a bright future," said Najberg. "Never lose hope and never stop trying and never stop fighting because literally you can come back from the edge of the cliff and don't be afraid to think outside the box."

