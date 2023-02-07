ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

SouthArk receives 2022 Excellence in Preservation Through Restoration award

By Aysha Decuir
 4 days ago
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community College was recently awarded the 2022 Excellence in Preservation Through Restoration Award. The school received this award for their efforts towards preservation in Arkansas through the renovation of their campus’s Thomas Administration Building.

In 2018 until 2019, the Thomas Administration Building went through renovations after being struck by lightning in 2018, causing the building to catch on fire. Fortunately, the historic building was able to be refurbished through the hard work and efforts of many people. The structure was opened by the El Dorado Public Schools in 1905 and still remains in use today.

