fanthatracks.com
The Mandalorian hits the cover of Empire Magazine
Never is the title of this publication more fitting than when it has Star Wars on its cover, and the latest issue of Empire Magazine fits that bill perfectly, with bucketless Bo-Katan and Din Djarin on the front of the newsstand editon, while a selection of eleven Mandalorian helmets adorn the subscriber cover.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Discoveries From The Inside: Designing The Lightsaber
It’s one of the most iconic pieces of Star Wars galactic hardware, and its history couldn’t be more earth-bound. See how Roger Christian – talking with the late Jonathan Rinzler – came up with what became the lightsaber. Roger Christian discusses how a Graflex handle (flashguns...
fanthatracks.com
Denuo Novo: Finn FN-2187 Premier Helmet Accessory
£587.00, arriving between April and June this year and ready now for pre-order, this is the Finn FN-2187 Premier Helmet Accessory from Denuo Novo, saving Resistance pilots and stealing jackets the galaxy over. Committed to the cause of the Resistance, Finn fights alongside his closest friends in the struggle...
fanthatracks.com
Celebration Europe 2023: Billy Dee Williams is flying in
Fantastic news in a week packed with Celebration reveals as Billy Dee Williams is confirmed to be attending Celebration Europe 4 at the ExceL in London over the weekend of 7th – 10th April, bringing all the style and sophistication that only a man who portrayed the galaxy-spanning coolness of Lando Calrissian can bring.
fanthatracks.com
Richard E. Grant reads The Baddies on CBeebies Bedtime Stories
The owner of one of the most unharnessable, beaming smiles you’ll find anywhere, it’s incredible to consider that Richard E. Grant would play anything other than the cheeriest of characters, but look at his CV – a villain in The Rise of Skywalker, a grumpy variant Loki in the Disney plus series of the same name – you couldn’t imagine him telling bedtime stories to kids, and yet here he is smashing it out of the park on CBeebies.
fanthatracks.com
Galaxy of Creatures: Kamoradon
Aree and Cam dive deep into the waters of Kamino in search of a kamoradon nest, and learn why it’s so hidden!. English (Publication Language) 344 Pages - 04/25/2023 (Publication Date) - DK (Publisher) English (Publication Language) 400 Pages - 05/02/2023 (Publication Date) - Disney Lucasfilm Press (Publisher) Meet...
fanthatracks.com
Galaxy of Creatures: Ice Spider
Aree and Cam must escape the sticky, frozen web of the ice spiders before their queen arrives to make them a permanent guest!. Meet the Dianoga in the latest Galaxy of Creatures. Dive deep into the waters of Kamino and meet the Kamoradon on Galaxy of Creatures. It's time to...
fanthatracks.com
Calrissian is back in Return of the Jedi: Lando #1
STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN. VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT. VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH • VARIANT COVER BY BRIAN STELFREEZE. VARIANT COVER BY TYLER KIRKHAM. LANDO AND CHEWIE ANTE...
