The owner of one of the most unharnessable, beaming smiles you’ll find anywhere, it’s incredible to consider that Richard E. Grant would play anything other than the cheeriest of characters, but look at his CV – a villain in The Rise of Skywalker, a grumpy variant Loki in the Disney plus series of the same name – you couldn’t imagine him telling bedtime stories to kids, and yet here he is smashing it out of the park on CBeebies.

10 HOURS AGO