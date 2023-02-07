Read full article on original website
Related
fanthatracks.com
Richard E. Grant reads The Baddies on CBeebies Bedtime Stories
The owner of one of the most unharnessable, beaming smiles you’ll find anywhere, it’s incredible to consider that Richard E. Grant would play anything other than the cheeriest of characters, but look at his CV – a villain in The Rise of Skywalker, a grumpy variant Loki in the Disney plus series of the same name – you couldn’t imagine him telling bedtime stories to kids, and yet here he is smashing it out of the park on CBeebies.
fanthatracks.com
Nine more guests announced for Star Wars Celebration Europe
Nine more guests are announced for Star Wars Celebration over the long weekend of 7th – 10th April 2023, bringing stars from Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka to the ExCeL in London. Announced today are Caroline Blakiston, Michael Carter, Sean Crawford,...
fanthatracks.com
Planet Leia Rebel Briefing: Star Wars Podcast Day 2023
Join Clair and Johanna for this Star Wars Podcast Day special – the day we celebrate the 24th anniversary of the very first Star Wars podcast Jedi Talk way back on 7th February 1999 – as they delve into their favorite moments of 2022 from a female Star Wars fans perspective. It was a banner year for Star Wars and the Planet Leia team were there for it on this special episode of Planet Leia.
fanthatracks.com
Making Tracks celebrates Star Wars Podcast Day 2023
Join the Marks for this Star Wars Podcast Day special – the day we celebrate the 24th anniversary of the very first Star Wars podcast Jedi Talk way back on 7th February 1999 – as they discuss their own early days of Star Wars audio on this very special episode of Making Tracks.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2: Gungi
Clone Force 99 joins Wookiee Jedi Gungi on an unexpected mission to the planet Kashyyyk in this exclusive clip from #TheBadBatch. Stream Season 2 of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch only on @DisneyPlus. Take a look at the relationship between Omega and her clone brothers. Watch a clip from the opening double...
wegotthiscovered.com
George Takei knows what his 2023 Halloween costume is going to be, following the Chinese spy balloon incident
Creative inspiration can come from the most unlikely of places. Some people may be compelled to write a poem about a bedazzled platform shoe they see discarded in the middle of I-74, while others find their muse in the sweet, sweet juice that drips from their chin after chowing down on a slice of watermelon. (Yeah, that’s what inspired that song.)
Comments / 0