Wyoming Stores On Long List Of Bed, Bath & Beyond Closures
Shoppers were few and far between at the Bed, Bath & Beyond store in Cheyenne late Thursday afternoon, where a storewide discount of 10% has been placed on all merchandise as part of a liquidation for the big-box store. "I'm looking...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, February 11, 2023
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Diane Lobdell in Riverton, Wyoming. Diane writes "Took this pic of full moon setting on morning of Feb 4, 2023 in Riverton. Wy. Horses moved into the pic at just the right time."
Bill Making It Easier To Throw Axes, Rope Chickens While Drinking Alcohol In Wyoming Almost Law
A bill that would make it easier for people in Wyoming to consume alcohol while doing things like throwing axes, darts and chicken roping is only one step away from reaching Gov. Mark Gordon's desk. Senate File 13 would make...
This Animal Video Would Be Really Odd In Most States, Not Wyoming
Wyoming is the land of 'OH, WOW'. You never know what is coming around the corner. Devil's Tower standing tall above the surrounding areas. the view of Casper from the top of Casper Mountain. looking at a cliff with names of those pioneers that passed through here on the Oregon...
As feds push solar, a group maps areas of least harm to wildlife
Federal land managers are calling for public input on plans to select sites for solar energy projects in Wyoming, developments that — if poorly sited — could interrupt wildlife migrations or ruin critical habitats and cultural resources. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management plans to reboot a 2012...
Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him
RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
Who’s Putting Up FAKE ‘No Trespassing’ Signs In Wyoming?
Let's say you're hunting, or camping, on public land, and you came across a "No Trespassing" sign. Maybe you should go back. The map or, more typically these days, your GPS, shows that you are safely on BLM land. So what's with the sign?. Sometimes it's put there by someone...
Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance Ends on June 30
Another pandemic program is ending, as the Wyoming Department of Family Services announces that payments to help Wyomingites cover their rent and housing will stop this summer, if not sooner. The Wyoming Department of Family Services will distribute the final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance...
Wyoming House Passes Property-Tax Exemption
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House of Representatives passed HB98, known as the Property tax-homeowner’s exemption, Thursday to lower tax bills faced by Wyoming people due to inflation’s rising home values. HB98 provides a tax exemption to residential property owners that equals approximately $300 per year for homeowners....
Miracle in the Mountains: Wyoming rescuers arrive just in time
The 57-year-old Sheridan County snowmobiler vanished on Sunday, and crews later learned he'd got stuck and spent the night in the cold.
Wyoming Home For Sale Once Served as Colonel’s Quarters in 1800s
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
Wyoming Filmmaker Says Film Incentives Bill Deliberately Killed By House Majority Leader
A failed Wyoming film incentives bill did not just run out of time for consideration, it was hidden behind a political curtain, an advocate of House Bill 92 has told Cowboy State Daily. "It was a calculated decision to place House...
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
How gun commerce has changed in Wyoming since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Wyoming since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Wyoming boosting pay to attract new patrol troopers
That's expected to change as the state takes what officials are calling unprecedented measures to boost staffing.
Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill
House Bill 95, titled the "Working Animal Protection Act," would have made it so local boards and governments couldn't enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. "This isn't just about protecting rodeo, it's about...
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
Wyoming GOP Email Suggests Opposition to Amendment Ending Underage Marriage
The Wyoming Republican Party is taking no stance – but is directing people to the opinion that House Bill 0007 is “concerning” and erodes the martial rights of Wyomingites – underage or otherwise. Since its introduction, House Bill 0007 – sponsored by Dan Zwonitzer of House...
Some Wyoming Lawmakers Put Politics Aside For Prayer
In an ornate meeting room at the Wyoming Capitol that used to be main state Supreme Court chambers, a group of about 10 state lawmakers gather each morning to pray. Depending on the early morning meeting lineup, the makeup of the...
Wyoming A Step Closer To Banning Transgender Girls In School Sports With Definitive 28-3 Senate Vote
Four days after another professional female athlete vowed to boycott her league for allowing biological males to compete in the women's division, the Wyoming Senate passed a bill banning males from female school sports. Bethany Hamilton, a surfer who lost...
