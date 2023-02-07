ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Stores On Long List Of Bed, Bath & Beyond Closures

Shoppers were few and far between at the Bed, Bath & Beyond store in Cheyenne late Thursday afternoon, where a storewide discount of 10% has been placed on all merchandise as part of a liquidation for the big-box store. "I'm looking...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Diane Lobdell in Riverton, Wyoming. Diane writes "Took this pic of full moon setting on morning of Feb 4, 2023 in Riverton. Wy. Horses moved into the pic at just the right time."
Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him

RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance Ends on June 30

Another pandemic program is ending, as the Wyoming Department of Family Services announces that payments to help Wyomingites cover their rent and housing will stop this summer, if not sooner. The Wyoming Department of Family Services will distribute the final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming's Emergency Rental Assistance...
Wyoming House Passes Property-Tax Exemption

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House of Representatives passed HB98, known as the Property tax-homeowner's exemption, Thursday to lower tax bills faced by Wyoming people due to inflation's rising home values. HB98 provides a tax exemption to residential property owners that equals approximately $300 per year for homeowners....
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
How gun commerce has changed in Wyoming since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Wyoming since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill

House Bill 95, titled the "Working Animal Protection Act," would have made it so local boards and governments couldn't enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. "This isn't just about protecting rodeo, it's about...
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
LARAMIE, WY
Some Wyoming Lawmakers Put Politics Aside For Prayer

In an ornate meeting room at the Wyoming Capitol that used to be main state Supreme Court chambers, a group of about 10 state lawmakers gather each morning to pray. Depending on the early morning meeting lineup, the makeup of the...
