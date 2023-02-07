ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appling County, GA

WSAV News 3

Fort Stewart soldier dies en route to training exercise

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – A Fort Stewart soldier died Tuesday on his way to a training exercise in California. The 3rd Infantry Division soldier 26-year-old Pfc. Kaleb Franklin was flying with a group of soldiers to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, when he experienced an inflight medical emergency. According to Fort […]
FORT STEWART, GA
WSAV News 3

UPDATE: New investigation in Bulloch Co. School District

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, we have learned there is yet another investigation happening in the Bulloch County School District. Earlier this week we showed you this video. In the video is seventh-grade social studies teacher Marc Rountree shoving a seventh-grade student into a set of lockers. Rountree has since been suspended for 60 […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

VIDEO: Bulloch County teacher suspended after shoving student

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school has been suspended after he was seen on video shoving a student as classes changed. Marc Rountree, a social studies teacher at Langston Chapel Middle School, was suspended without pay for 60 days, according to a letter from the Bulloch County Board […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Wyatt

Wyatt is approximately 1 year old and 57 lbs. He is up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies, and has been neutered. This handsome boy has been at the shelter for 105 days as of today. Since being at the shelter, Wyatt has shown to be cat and dog friendly. He has...
STATESBORO, GA
bhsgazette.org

Brunswick’s Mr. Belcher Before Teaching

Curtiss Belcher is a teacher at Brunswick High School—but what a lot of students do not know is that he had an interesting career before teaching. After high school, at just 19 years old, Belcher was working for a management company called “Q Prime.” After about 160 hours’ worth of training, Belcher was a personal security guard for Mick Mars, from the band Mötley Crüe (who sold over 100 million albums) on their 1994 US tour. As well as working with some of the most iconic musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne, who Belcher describes as a down-to-earth, kind person.
BRUNSWICK, GA
wtoc.com

3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fight inside a state prison in Tattnall County leaves three inmates hospitalized. Three inmates were injured at Smith State Prison in Glennville on Wednesday night. Emergency teams flew two inmates to Savannah for treatment with a third taken by ambulance to Evans Memorial Hospital. It...
GLENNVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges

GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
WAYCROSS, GA
WSAV News 3

Arrests made in Richmond Hill home explosion

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a home explosion on Demeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill. The incident happened on Jan. 13. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced the arrests of Caleb Kinsey, 33, and Stephen Glosser, 36, on Wednesday. There is no word yet […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WDEF

Georgia prison warden charged with bribery, other counts

GLENNVILLE, Ga (AP) – A Georgia prison warden has been arrested on charges stemming from a state investigation of corruption inside the penitentiary he supervised. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brian Dennis Adams was charged Wednesday with bribery, conspiracy to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, making false statements and violating his oath of office.
GLENNVILLE, GA
jdledger.com

Altamaha Bank ATM Machine Robbed

The City of Hazlehurst Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the theft of $139,000 from an Altamaha Bank ATM in Hazlehurst. According to Police Chief Ken Williams, on Jan. 6 at 12:23 a.m. at least three individuals wearing masks or face coverings, hoods, sweatshirts and gloves, stole a pickup truck from a residence on Hillcrest Avenue, drove it to the bank and used the vehicle to open the ATM with a chain. They left the stolen vehicle at the scene and left in a vehicle of unknown description.
HAZLEHURST, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man convicted of concealing Tara Grinstead's death asks judge to dismiss additional charges

BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. - Bo Dukes, the man convicted of concealing the murder of Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead is set to appear in court Tuesday. Dukes was convicted in 2019 of concealing the death of covering up the murder of Grinstead, who was last seen the night of October 22, 2005, when she attended a beauty pageant and barbecue in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Investigators said she went home to Ocilla and was never seen again.
FITZGERALD, GA
allongeorgia.com

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man Wanted for Murder

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating Lanis Paul Brown, wanted for murder. WCSO says Brown is considered armed and dangerous. See the wanted poster below. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Detective B.D. Williams at 912-427-5970 or 912-427-5992. From...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

1 person injured in shooting in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is recovering after being shot, at least two times, in Vidalia and police are now looking for the four suspects they believe were involved. Police Chief James Jermon says Wednesday’s shooting was the second one so far this year. As he always reiterates, just one shooting is too many.
VIDALIA, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint

The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
STATESBORO, GA

