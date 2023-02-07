Read full article on original website
Fort Stewart soldier dies en route to training exercise
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – A Fort Stewart soldier died Tuesday on his way to a training exercise in California. The 3rd Infantry Division soldier 26-year-old Pfc. Kaleb Franklin was flying with a group of soldiers to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, when he experienced an inflight medical emergency. According to Fort […]
UPDATE: New investigation in Bulloch Co. School District
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, we have learned there is yet another investigation happening in the Bulloch County School District. Earlier this week we showed you this video. In the video is seventh-grade social studies teacher Marc Rountree shoving a seventh-grade student into a set of lockers. Rountree has since been suspended for 60 […]
VIDEO: Bulloch County teacher suspended after shoving student
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school has been suspended after he was seen on video shoving a student as classes changed. Marc Rountree, a social studies teacher at Langston Chapel Middle School, was suspended without pay for 60 days, according to a letter from the Bulloch County Board […]
allongeorgia.com
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Wyatt
Wyatt is approximately 1 year old and 57 lbs. He is up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies, and has been neutered. This handsome boy has been at the shelter for 105 days as of today. Since being at the shelter, Wyatt has shown to be cat and dog friendly. He has...
Sports Bar Grill & Lounge open and serving soul food in former Boyd’s location
The old Boyd’s BBQ building on Northside Drive is now home to the Sports Bar Grill & Lounge. The new restaurant’s owner, Otejia Hughes, is excited to bring another restaurant to her hometown, serving not only soul food but also sports bar fare. She knows that this choice will bring her success.
Action News Jax
Man, woman accused of blocking, pointing gun at school bus full of kids, Glynn County deputies say
A man and woman were arrested Monday, accused of blocking a school bus full of children and pointing a gun at it.
Richmond Hill homeowner and suspect of explosion had ‘some sort of relationship’
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday addressing a recent home explosion in Richmond Hill. Two men, Caleb Kinsey, 33, and Stephen Glosser, 36, have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 13 incident. “It was a deliberate act. It could have hurt or killed somebody,” said […]
bhsgazette.org
Brunswick’s Mr. Belcher Before Teaching
Curtiss Belcher is a teacher at Brunswick High School—but what a lot of students do not know is that he had an interesting career before teaching. After high school, at just 19 years old, Belcher was working for a management company called “Q Prime.” After about 160 hours’ worth of training, Belcher was a personal security guard for Mick Mars, from the band Mötley Crüe (who sold over 100 million albums) on their 1994 US tour. As well as working with some of the most iconic musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne, who Belcher describes as a down-to-earth, kind person.
wtoc.com
3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fight inside a state prison in Tattnall County leaves three inmates hospitalized. Three inmates were injured at Smith State Prison in Glennville on Wednesday night. Emergency teams flew two inmates to Savannah for treatment with a third taken by ambulance to Evans Memorial Hospital. It...
GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges
GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
Arrests made in Richmond Hill home explosion
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a home explosion on Demeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill. The incident happened on Jan. 13. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced the arrests of Caleb Kinsey, 33, and Stephen Glosser, 36, on Wednesday. There is no word yet […]
WDEF
Georgia prison warden charged with bribery, other counts
GLENNVILLE, Ga (AP) – A Georgia prison warden has been arrested on charges stemming from a state investigation of corruption inside the penitentiary he supervised. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brian Dennis Adams was charged Wednesday with bribery, conspiracy to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, making false statements and violating his oath of office.
jdledger.com
Altamaha Bank ATM Machine Robbed
The City of Hazlehurst Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the theft of $139,000 from an Altamaha Bank ATM in Hazlehurst. According to Police Chief Ken Williams, on Jan. 6 at 12:23 a.m. at least three individuals wearing masks or face coverings, hoods, sweatshirts and gloves, stole a pickup truck from a residence on Hillcrest Avenue, drove it to the bank and used the vehicle to open the ATM with a chain. They left the stolen vehicle at the scene and left in a vehicle of unknown description.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia prison warden fired, faces RICO charges in connection to smuggling, murder cases
WAYCROSS, Ga. - One of Georgia’s top men in charge of keeping prisoners behind bars is himself behind bars this week after being arrested on RICO charges. Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross was charged with conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organization act, bribery, false statements and violation of oath by public officer.
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted of concealing Tara Grinstead's death asks judge to dismiss additional charges
BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. - Bo Dukes, the man convicted of concealing the murder of Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead is set to appear in court Tuesday. Dukes was convicted in 2019 of concealing the death of covering up the murder of Grinstead, who was last seen the night of October 22, 2005, when she attended a beauty pageant and barbecue in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Investigators said she went home to Ocilla and was never seen again.
allongeorgia.com
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man Wanted for Murder
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating Lanis Paul Brown, wanted for murder. WCSO says Brown is considered armed and dangerous. See the wanted poster below. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Detective B.D. Williams at 912-427-5970 or 912-427-5992. From...
wtoc.com
1 person injured in shooting in Vidalia
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is recovering after being shot, at least two times, in Vidalia and police are now looking for the four suspects they believe were involved. Police Chief James Jermon says Wednesday’s shooting was the second one so far this year. As he always reiterates, just one shooting is too many.
Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint
The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
