Curtiss Belcher is a teacher at Brunswick High School—but what a lot of students do not know is that he had an interesting career before teaching. After high school, at just 19 years old, Belcher was working for a management company called “Q Prime.” After about 160 hours’ worth of training, Belcher was a personal security guard for Mick Mars, from the band Mötley Crüe (who sold over 100 million albums) on their 1994 US tour. As well as working with some of the most iconic musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne, who Belcher describes as a down-to-earth, kind person.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO