Colorado Springs, CO

UPDATE: CSFD said fire on Sinton Rd out, cause unknown

By Brett Yager
 4 days ago
UPDATE: TUESDAY 2/7/2023 2:20 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said the fire is out, and crews will remain on the scene for any hotspots. According to CSFD, it is currently unknown what caused the fire.

    Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department
    Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department
    Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD on scene of a vehicle fire on Sinton Road

TUESDAY 2/7/2023 2:03 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted on Tuesday, Feb. 7 that CSFD firefighters were on the scene of a vehicle fire at 4225 Sinton Road.

Around 1:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CSFD tweeted they were on the scene of a vehicle fire at Sinton Rd. near Garden of the Gods Road, CSFD said the firefighters on the scene reported a semi on fire.

CSFD is asking the public to be careful with units responding in the area.

KXRM

