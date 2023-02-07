ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could backyard cottages expand from Seattle to the rest of Washington?

Legislation to support building more accessory dwelling units (ADU) within a property is gaining momentum, as a bill officially passed out of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs this week. An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) — known more commonly as a backyard cottage — is...
Ross: The volunteers working to address homelessness themselves

Let’s hear from someone who says the tents could start disappearing in a matter of months, not years. I want to repeat some of what we heard yesterday from Andrea Suarez of We Heart Seattle, which is a group that organizes volunteers for cleanups around the city. It was working on these cleanups that radicalized her.
Retail — and illicit — cannabis markets endure; medical in ‘dire straits’

Cannabisillicit marketlegal retailmedical marijuana. When the first retail cannabis shops opened in the summer of 2014, legal demand exceeded legal supply. At the same time, more expensive prices in licensed stores discouraged some consumers from switching from their familiar but unlicensed dealers. Today, nine years after retail sales of recreational...
Pour Decisions? Top 10 Drunkest Cities in Washington

Almost every great story starts with, "Hold my beer and watch this!" Okay, most of the incredible stories from MY family start this way (thank you, Uncle Floyd). Thank goodness for smartphones and YouTube, so we can capture and relive those moments, as well as share in the laughter and disgrace that can come from a pour decision (Yes, I intentionally used that version of pour).
Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer | Opinion

We have a duty to put people over politics and make fact-based decisions. In Federal Way in 2019, police chasing a “reckless driver” hit speeds over 70 miles per hour, resulting in the death of the driver and sending a 9-year-old passenger to the hospital. The same year in Seattle, a high-speed pursuit ended when the driver slammed into a parked garbage truck, killing the passenger instantly. In our home city of Tacoma in 2018, police initiated a pursuit to catch a speeding driver, chasing the car onto the Interstate 5 interchange where it collided with a truck, breaking the truck driver’s neck and causing “permanent and life-altering injuries.”
Microsoft announces another round of layoffs in Washington

REDMOND, Wash — Hundreds of Microsoft employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah have been given their 60-day notice. On Thursday, Microsoft notified the Washington State Employment Security Department that is it laying off another 617 employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah. The layoffs will happen on April 10. Last...
Rep Goehner Wants To Rein In Home Building Regulations

State Representative Keith Goehner of Dryden is the new House Republican appointee to the State Building Code Council. The council establishes the minimum building, mechanical, fire, plumbing and energy code requirements in the stare. Goehner would like to rein in regulation. He thinks the council has gone beyond its intended...
Local Spokane tractor company airing commercial during Super Bowl

SPOKANE, Wash. — Adams Tractor, a Spokane family-owned business will shine Sunday during the 2023 Super Bowl commercials. According to a post on the company's Facebook page, Sunday's Super Bowl commercials will include some of Spokane's local businesses. Spokane and North Idaho natives will see some familiar faces on...
Washington Could Legalize Single-Staircase Buildings

A bill proposed in the Washington State Senate would legalize “point access blocks,” a type of multi-story building with a single stairway and elevator that supporters argue would allow for more affordable housing construction. Writing in The Urbanist, Mike Eliason explains why he supports the bill, outlining the benefits of one-staircase buildings for affordability and building design.
4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle

Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?

The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
The Rubber Chicken Museum In Washington Just Might Be The Strangest Roadside Attraction Yet

Washington state has its share of charming, unique, and downright bizarre roadside attractions. Tourists flock to the Emerald City of Seattle to ride the elevator to the top of the Space Needle or watch the famous fish throwers at the Pike Place Market, but did you know that Seattle is also home to a Rubber Chicken Museum? You read that right! You can’t miss the bright red and yellow building in the heart of Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Step through the door of Archie McPhee and you’ll be transported to perhaps the strangest roadside attraction in Washington, and we mean that in the best possible way.
