94.3 Jack FM
Governor Evers Unveils Veterans’ Health Proposals to be Contained in his State Budget
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Governor Tony Evers will propose investments in veterans’ health in his state budget. The Democratic governor on Thursday released a summary of proposals for veterans in the state. Those include an additional $1 million in annual funding for veterans services offices, $500,000 in new funding...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Considering Lifetime Fishing License
There could soon be an option for a lifetime fishing license in Wisconsin. State Senator Patrick Testin has a plan that would allow people to pay a fee once, and never have to renew their fishing license again. A lifetime fishing license would cost just under $600. Testin says that’s...
captimes.com
What’s Josh Kaul’s next move?
As Josh Kaul emerged from the conference room in his Capitol office the morning of Jan. 3, an aide revealed he had been revising a few lines of his inaugural address — even though a “finalized” version of the speech was set to be shared with reporters.
Democrats balk as committee assigns audit of state licensing department
Republican lawmakers on the state Legislature’s audit committee commissioned audits Tuesday of the state’s professional and business licensing agency and of an Evers administration initiative relating to work-at-home arrangements for state employees. Both audit projects were approved without the votes of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee’s four Democrats, who accused the GOP majority of politicizing […] The post Democrats balk as committee assigns audit of state licensing department appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’
The first thing President Joe Biden did the morning after he delivered his State of the Union address was to board a plane for Wisconsin, taking his message directly to the blue-collar, swing state voters he hopes will propel his reelection in 2024. It’s not a bad calculation. Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders […] The post Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Republicans push back on Biden’s speech in the Badger State
On Wednesday, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. President Joe Biden rallied supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday, trying to shore up the backing of working-class voters. A dozen rally outside Biden’s visit in DeForest. Updated: 4 hours ago.
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota
It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
upnorthnewswi.com
Where is Scott Walker?
Ever since losing his bid for a third term in 2018, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has all but disappeared from the state’s forward-facing political scene. But many people don’t realize he still carries a tremendous amount of weight behind the scenes. What He’s Doing Now. In...
94.3 Jack FM
DHS Moves Restrict Tobacco And Vape Products
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – An effort discouraging the sale of tobacco and vape products to those under the age of 21 has been initiated by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The Tobacco 21 public education campaign is under way after a recent statewide survey shows the retailer violation...
cwbradio.com
State of Wisconsin Not Allowed to do Business with Uber Due to Tax Issues
(WMTV) The State of Wisconsin is not allowed to do business with Uber because of an issue over its taxes. The ride-sharing company’s presence on the list of companies not in compliance with a Wisconsin tax law also has ramifications for UW System schools. While the list affects approved vendors for official state and university system business, it does not mean people who work for either entity are barred from using the app for personal travel.
94.3 Jack FM
Audit Ordered for Department of Safety and Professional Services
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Lawmakers want to know why it takes so long to issue professional licenses in Wisconsin. Republicans on the Legislative Audit Committee ordered an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services. “We can’t have people that are looking for licenses to become social workers...
WSAW
New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DMV received an application Wednesday requesting a new specialty license plate from the organization, The Fix Is In, Inc. The Fix Is In, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides financial and logistical support for the spay and neutering of cats and dogs in Wisconsin. Proceeds from the $25 donation, in addition to the regular registration fee for the specialty license plate, will be used to support the organization. Their goal is to reduce the number of cats and dogs taken in by Wisconsin shelters and to reduce the number of animals that do not make it to safe shelters and suffer needlessly due to overpopulation.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: The cost of ice rescues
The president's first trip after his State of the Union speech was to Wisconsin, to tout economic successes and plans for the next 2 years. Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. FIRST...
nbc15.com
Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
WBAY Green Bay
New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
CBS 58
Wisconsin 2023 spring primary: What to know, who's on the ballot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 2023 Wisconsin spring primary will determine the final races for the spring general election on April 4. Here's what you need to know ahead of early voting on Tuesday. Early voting is from Feb. 7- Feb. 18 and the spring primary is on Feb. 21.
New Wisconsin license plates delayed; Lawmaker concerned about impacts on violent crime
MILWAUKEE — After meeting with the State Transportation Secretary, Sen. Van Wanggaard says new higher-quality license plates won’t be implemented for another month and a half. “[3M] is having a little challenge with their reflectivity sheeting and it’s in testing,” Wanggaard said. “That should have us online, probably...
CBS 58
Early voting begins in Wisconsin ahead of spring primary election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Early voting began Tuesday, Feb. 7, for the upcoming spring primary. It goes on through Saturday, Feb. 18 before polls reopen Tuesday, Feb. 21. The main race is for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Three judges and a former Supreme Court justice are...
wearegreenbay.com
Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin
WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
