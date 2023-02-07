Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
What I Witnessed Proves Just How Bad the Graffiti Problem in Portland is
Portland has a graffiti problem. It seems any surface that can be tagged in Portland has been. After what I witnessed, I think we're helpless to do anything about it. This building at 15 Monument Square has long been a target of taggers. It's been there for over a century and appears to have had part of it removed at some point leaving a flat brick surface that taggers view as their canvas.
WMTW
Record warmth reaches Maine
Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Funny Viral Video Perfectly Explains How We Mainers Feel About Summer Tourists
Every single year, more and more tourists flood into Maine to bask in our perfect summers. Parking on Commercial Street in Portland becomes an impossible task, traffic on the way through Ellsworth is a nightmare, and cruises in Casco Bay sell out. I don’t blame the tourists for flocking here;...
Portland, Maine, is Immortalized With New MONOPOLY Board Game
The world's most popular board game just got better. In the fall of this year, Mainers can play MONOPOLY which pays tribute to all things Portland. The best part about the game is that fans can say what location they would like to see featured on the board! Should it be Hadlock Field, the Portland Observatory? What's your favorite location in Portland? Now until the end of February, fans can email the official Portland, Maine MONOPOLY email at Portland@toptrumps.com.
Scarborough BMV to remain closed through at least Wednesday, maybe longer
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Due to a need for ongoing repairs and cleanup, the Scarborough Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branch will be closed through at least Wednesday, Feb. 15, if not all of next week. As a result of last weekend’s historically cold temperatures, a roof drain above the...
Here’s Why We Think Central Maine Smells Absolutely Horrendous This Morning
Augusta Fire has responded to a few calls this morning related to an odor, this odor is coming from north of the city. Do not hesitate to call if you feel you have a propane or natural gas leak as we will continue to investigate. The investigation into the source is ongoing but is not related to anything in our city. Thank you.
To the Anxiety-Inducing Driver on 295 in Yarmouth, Maine, This Morning
Let me start off by saying I don't have OCD. Let me start off by saying I don't have diagnosed OCD. But there's no possible way I don't have some kind of form of it. At least, the obsessive part. And I was obsessed with feeling uncomfortable with what I...
CBC News
'Day or night' deer sightings prompt Yarmouth to search for solutions
When Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood comes home from work each night, there's usually a group of six to eight four-legged visitors waiting for her. "If it's dark out, I have to put my lights on because sometimes I open my door and they kind of scoot by on the pavement and scare the life out of me," she said. "I've jumped, like, 10 feet high [three metres] more times than I can count."
wabi.tv
Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
Susan’s Celebrates 34 Years in Portland, Maine, With $3.40 Fish and Chips
You know how they say "don't judge a book by its cover"? Don't judge a Fish n' Chips platter, because it comes from an old garage that was renovated into a restaurant. Susan's in Portland, Maine, is an absolute institution. They have been in the fish business as long as I have walked this earth, and they pride themselves on getting the freshest, local fish possible in every meal.
Here’s Why Seeing This Youtuber’s Videos Of Maine Made Me Furious
As I have gotten a little older, and a little wiser, I have tried my best to always be respectful of other people. That being said, I am human, so sometimes I fail... But, I try to start every morning asking God to help me be kind to all those I encounter.
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
Berwick residents asked to register security cameras to police database
BERWICK, Maine — The Berwick Police Department posted to its Facebook Wednesday asking residents to opt into an online database if they have security cameras on their property. The Berwick Police Department is not the first agency to do this, the department told NEWS CENTER Maine. Old Orchard Beach...
FireRescue1
Maine firefighter, city named in wrongful death suit
PORTLAND, Maine — The father of a man who drowned in Back Cove in April 2020 filed an amended complaint in U.S. District Court on Tuesday naming the city of Portland and a Portland firefighter as defendants. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by John Cohen, whose son Eric Cohen...
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
WATCH: Cute Young Maine Seal in a Dangerous Situation Gets a Helping Hand
Scrolling through social media is always a gamble. Your feed is always full of random things that could get you angry and all riled up, maybe make you sad, or get you excited and happy, you never really know what you’re going to stumble upon. That very gamble is...
truecountry935.com
Maine Teens Lead Police in High Speed Chase
Two teenagers, who allegedly stole a car in Sabattus, lead police on a 13-mile high speed chase this week. The pursuit through multiple towns saw the vehicle at speeds of up to 100 mph. According to the Kennebec Journal, the 17-year-old Richmond boy who was driving has been charged with...
wgan.com
High-speed chase in Maine midcoast ends with charges for teenage driver
Two teenagers were taken into custody after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle that started in Wiscasset. According to the Kennebec Journal, Wiscasset police say they tried to stop the vehicle on Route 27 around 11:30 a.m. Monday because it had no plates. They said the car sped off,...
