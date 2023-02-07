The world's most popular board game just got better. In the fall of this year, Mainers can play MONOPOLY which pays tribute to all things Portland. The best part about the game is that fans can say what location they would like to see featured on the board! Should it be Hadlock Field, the Portland Observatory? What's your favorite location in Portland? Now until the end of February, fans can email the official Portland, Maine MONOPOLY email at Portland@toptrumps.com.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO