ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Amanda Michelle

The lawmaker in Tennessee was told to look for a new career after wearing a traditional West African garment

West African people wear a special garment known as Dashiki. It is a colorful garment and is very common in Kenya and Tanzania. A piece of news circulating states that a lawmaker in Tennessee was told to explore a new career because he was wearing a Dashiki. The lawmaker's name is Justin J. Pearson and he tweeted about this incident in the following words,
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy