fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island woman facing drug and gun charges near school worked at child care facility
A Rhode Island woman that worked at a local child care facility is accused of several drug and gun charges near two schools. According to police, on Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Postal Inspector’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security, executed a court-ordered search warrant on Hicks Street in the city of Pawtucket.
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of assaulting and biting the face of store clerk found not guilty in Fall River court due to lack of criminal responsibility
A Taunton man who was charged with assaulting a store clerk and biting a clerk’s face has been found not guilty due to lack of criminal responsibility. 22-year-old Joel Davila was charged with Assault with Intent to Maim and Mayhem and was ordered held without bail in 2019. Today...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man convicted in the murder of 31-year-old Nickolas DiPanni
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Providence man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court for the murder of a Smithfield man, 31-year-old Nickolas DiPanni, in 2021. Following the conclusion of a week-long jury trial before Superior Court Justice Robert Krause, the...
ABC6.com
Woman, child struck by car while crossing street in Warren, police say
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman and a child were struck by a car Friday as they were crossing a street in Warren. Warren police Lt. Christopher Perreault said first responders reported to a car crash just before 7 p.m. on Metacom Avenue. Perreault added that two pedestrians were...
Man accused of killing wild turkey with branch in Attleboro
The man told police he used a stick to ward off three turkeys and didn't intend to kill one of them.
Swan shot dead in Warwick
The DEM said it's working to find out if the bird was shot accidentally or on purpose.
Turnto10.com
Woman, child struck by car in Warren
WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — Warren police said a woman and child were hit by a car Friday while crossing the road. Police said a 26-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child were crossing Metacom Avenue when a car struck them. The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious...
ABC6.com
Iowa man sentenced to 5 years in prison on gun charges
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for is role in trafficking firearms in Rhode Island. Marcos Castellanos, 21, was sentenced after he pleaded nolo contendre to several firearm charges. Prosecutors said Castellanos was involved in a straw purchasing scheme...
Bullets Found at New Bedford Middle School
NEW BEDFORD — Two bullets were found on the grounds of Keith Middle School in New Bedford late last month, resulting in a search involving police and local K-9 units. WBSM News received an anonymous tip that law enforcement officials had searched the area on Jan. 26 after the bullets were discovered.
ABC6.com
Rollover crash in East Greenwich leaves car extremely damaged, entrapped person rushed to hospital
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was extremely damaged and one person was sent to the hospital after rollover crash in East Greenwich. The East Greenwich Fire Fighters Association said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning. After removing the person who was trapped in the...
ABC6.com
Driver experiences ‘medical emergency,’ car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a home in New Bedford Friday night, police said. New Bedford Police Sgt. Scott Carola said just before 7 p.m., a car was driving south on Shawmut Avenue. According to Carola, the driver “experienced a medical emergency” that caused him...
Turnto10.com
Providence police continue to search for boy, 13, reported missing
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Where is Ramon Figueroa?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said earlier this week that the 13-year-old was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7 and that he could be in the Cranston area. Providence police confirmed Thursday that they are looking for...
ABC6.com
Police officers in Cranston begin wearing body cameras
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Some Cranston police officers have started wearing body cameras, with more to follow by the end of the month. The department entered a 5-year contract with Axon that costs $663,382. The contract includes purchasing 92 cameras with unlimited cloud-based storage and other software. Chief Michael...
24-hour CVS robbed in Pawtucket
Several officers were seen collecting evidence inside the store around 3:30 a.m.
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into West Warwick apartment building
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into an apartment building in West Warwick early Saturday morning. West Warwick police said it happened around midnight at a complex on Cowesett Avenue. An NBC 10 News crew on scene saw damage to a basement window.
Memorial Mass to be held for Station fire victims, survivors, first responders
Monday, Feb. 20, marks 20 years since 100 people lost their lives in the tragic fire.
ABC6.com
‘Col. Perez stood out’: Providence police appoints first minority chief
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has named Oscar Perez as the city’s 38th police chief Friday– the first minority leader of the department. Perez will be replacing Col. Hugh Clements who left the post after 38 years for a job in Washington D.C. Perez...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police search for man who robbed a CVS
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are searching for the person who robbed a CVS early Friday morning. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said that just after 3 a.m., officers reported to the CVS on Newport Avenue for a report of a robbery. According to Georgitsis, the suspect threatened that he...
ABC6.com
Police identify Rhode Island National Guard member killed in Exeter crash
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police on Thursday identified the National Guard member who was killed in a crash. The single-car crash happened at about 7 a.m. Wednesday on Route 102 in Exeter. Police said Richard Winkelman, who’s 56 years old, lost control of a 2008 Toyota...
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
