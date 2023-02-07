ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island woman facing drug and gun charges near school worked at child care facility

A Rhode Island woman that worked at a local child care facility is accused of several drug and gun charges near two schools. According to police, on Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Postal Inspector’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security, executed a court-ordered search warrant on Hicks Street in the city of Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man convicted in the murder of 31-year-old Nickolas DiPanni

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Providence man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court for the murder of a Smithfield man, 31-year-old Nickolas DiPanni, in 2021. Following the conclusion of a week-long jury trial before Superior Court Justice Robert Krause, the...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman, child struck by car in Warren

WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — Warren police said a woman and child were hit by a car Friday while crossing the road. Police said a 26-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child were crossing Metacom Avenue when a car struck them. The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious...
WARREN, RI
ABC6.com

Iowa man sentenced to 5 years in prison on gun charges

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for is role in trafficking firearms in Rhode Island. Marcos Castellanos, 21, was sentenced after he pleaded nolo contendre to several firearm charges. Prosecutors said Castellanos was involved in a straw purchasing scheme...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
FUN 107

Bullets Found at New Bedford Middle School

NEW BEDFORD — Two bullets were found on the grounds of Keith Middle School in New Bedford late last month, resulting in a search involving police and local K-9 units. WBSM News received an anonymous tip that law enforcement officials had searched the area on Jan. 26 after the bullets were discovered.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence police continue to search for boy, 13, reported missing

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Where is Ramon Figueroa?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said earlier this week that the 13-year-old was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7 and that he could be in the Cranston area. Providence police confirmed Thursday that they are looking for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police officers in Cranston begin wearing body cameras

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Some Cranston police officers have started wearing body cameras, with more to follow by the end of the month. The department entered a 5-year contract with Axon that costs $663,382. The contract includes purchasing 92 cameras with unlimited cloud-based storage and other software. Chief Michael...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into West Warwick apartment building

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into an apartment building in West Warwick early Saturday morning. West Warwick police said it happened around midnight at a complex on Cowesett Avenue. An NBC 10 News crew on scene saw damage to a basement window.
WEST WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police search for man who robbed a CVS

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are searching for the person who robbed a CVS early Friday morning. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said that just after 3 a.m., officers reported to the CVS on Newport Avenue for a report of a robbery. According to Georgitsis, the suspect threatened that he...
PAWTUCKET, RI

