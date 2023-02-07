(Stacker) – If you’re a ’90s kid, chances are you know an Ashley or two. Or five. According to data from the Social Security Administration, Ashley was the most popular name for girls born in Texas in the 1990s. But it’s fallen far in the past few decades. In 2021, the last year of data available, it ranked No. 172 nationally.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO