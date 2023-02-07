ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What’s the oldest town in Texas?

(NEXSTAR) — If you had to guess, what do you think is the oldest town in Texas? It turns out, it’s not one of the state’s bigger cities, like Houston or Austin, but rather Nacogdoches, out east. The city’s official nickname is even “The Oldest Town in...
Texas’ most popular baby names of the ’90s

(Stacker) – If you’re a ’90s kid, chances are you know an Ashley or two. Or five. According to data from the Social Security Administration, Ashley was the most popular name for girls born in Texas in the 1990s. But it’s fallen far in the past few decades. In 2021, the last year of data available, it ranked No. 172 nationally.
Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation of the three-term Republican. Under terms of a preliminary lawsuit settlement filed Friday, Paxton made no admission of wrongdoing to accusations of […]
