Placer County woman takes 2nd in dog-sled race in Idaho

A Placer County woman finished second in a sled dog race in Idaho earlier this month.

Jesika Reimer from Emigrant Gap came in second in the 100-mile race in the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge (ISDC) on Feb. 3. Emigrant Gap is a community located about 73 miles northeast of Sacramento.

During her race, Reimer averaged a speed of 9.79 miles per hour. Reimer was the only Californian to compete in the race.

The event took place near Lake Cascade in Cascade, Idaho, and is considered among the toughest qualifiers for the annual sled dog races the Iditarod and Yukon Quest.

The Iditarod and Yukon Quest are considered the longest and toughest sled dog races in the world. The Idaho qualifying event featured competitors (known as mushers) from eight states and one Canadian providence, according to a news release.

The Idaho race is considered one of the most grueling mushing competitions in the world due to its topography, according to ISDC co-founder and trails coordinator Dave Looney.

“Mushers will tell you this is a very, very atypical race,” Looney said in the release. “Our elevation change is 39,000 feet, which is greater than the Iditarod. They call it a 500-mile race packed into 300 miles. So the dog care and the pacing and the attention they have to play to the terrain is really important because there’s a lot of up and down. One musher said the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is like climbing Mt. Everest — twice.”

Other events included a 200-mile race and the Warm Lake Stage Race, which has two 26-mile stages with the winner having the best average time. According to a news release, ISDC founder and organizer Jerry Wortley said women have won eight of the 10 races since the event debuted in 2018.

