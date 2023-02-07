Read full article on original website
"Huge" Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnakes Spotted in South Florida Police Officer's Front YardSara IrshadLee County, FL
Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts Appoints New Co-Executive ChefOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, FloridaM. L. FrenchFort Myers Beach, FL
Captiva Island Resort Appoints New Food and Beverage Operations ManagerOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Florida Man Sentenced To 20 Years To Life In Prison For Murdering NYC Woman In 2000Abdul GhaniNaples, FL
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Garden festival, Seafood festival and an Asia festival
Enjoy great food, shopping and live music at the Bonita Springs Seafood & Music Festival. The three-day music lineup includes Fleetwood Max, Christal Shawanda, Billy Rice Band, K-Luv and United Funk Foundation and JP Soars & The Red Hots. From 3-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to Bonita Springs, Estero
Many more dining options are coming in 2023 to Bonita Springs and Estero. The future venue in Bonita Springs with the best buzz must be Lake Park Diner Bonita Beach, under construction on the south side of Bonita Beach Road west of U.S. 41 and targeted to open this May. The growing brand operated by veteran restaurateur Paul Fleming builds on the original location that launched in 2019 in Naples’ Lake Park neighborhood.
capecoralbreeze.com
Concert at Rack’em Spirits & Times to feature four up-and-coming bands
The live music scene and youth movement across Southwest Florida is a growing one, and next weekend, one local venue will feature a several bands looking to make their mark. On Feb. 17 starting at 8 p.m., Rack’em Spirits & Times serves as the venue for up-and-coming groups Red Letter Day, Offset Era, Social Infants and Rath & The Wise Guys.
coastalbreezenews.com
Annual Mullet Festival Brings Good Times to Goodland
Thousands poured into Goodland for the 39th annual Mullet Festival February 3rd through February 5th. There was plenty of country music, dancing, drinking and eating. Stan’s is a family-owned waterfront restaurant and has operated since 1969. Goodland took a nasty hit from Hurricane Ian in September 2022 however, it...
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner’: An amazing breakfast at the R’s
There are a lot of great breakfast stops on Marco Island – Red Roosters, Hoots, Doreen’s Cup of Joe, Empire Bagel, Stonewalls, Smith House and so many more. Same with South Naples -- were Hoot’s and Empire also have a home, as well as Skillets, Waffle House, Cracker Barrel and Perkins . And they all have one thing in common, I’ve eaten there at least once and likely several times.
WINKNEWS.com
Finding the best hidden gems in Collier County
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:c1872ea83eb4708999c9a0cd Player Element ID: 6320062175112. WINK News hitched a ride with a charter captain to find the best hidden gems in Collier County. Collier County is busy. There are...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Grand Central Honey brings hundreds of bee products to Naples
A new one-stop shop for honey products opened in Naples this month off U.S. 41, across from the Park Shore Plaza. Grand Central Honey, owned by Cindy McCartney, is home to hundreds of different types of honey across many different brands. The concept for McCartney’s store started when a friend of hers asked for help marketing his new local line of honey. She started reading about and researching bees and was quickly impressed by how bee colonies operated.
First Strip Craniectomy performed in Southwest Florida at Golisano
Instead of driving hours to Tampa or Orlando, one Fort Myers family was able to stay right here in Fort Myers for their infant's brain surgery at Golisano's Children's Hospital.
WINKNEWS.com
Old Naples Marina building to be demolished, businesses looking for new homes
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:5a1941b7d641182fdec95ca4 Player Element ID: 6320050413112. Revamping a Southwest Florida staple, a project at the Old Naples Marina would replace some longtime businesses with new sights and new sounds. Hurricane...
SWFL officials developing beach renourishment projects to help coasts recover
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ordinarily, you wouldn’t bring sand to a beach. But that’s exactly what many beaches on Southwest Florida’s coast need right now. Beaches in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties are still recovering from storm surge during Hurricane Ian. Many beaches lost a significant amount of sand, and critical dunes were destroyed. County officials said it could take months to get the beaches back in shape.
WINKNEWS.com
Bubble Room returns to selling cakes behind Broadway Palm in Fort Myers
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:f1348210bc9a3b363bce08ec Player Element ID: 6320053615112. The Bubble Room, a popular Captiva Island restaurant since opening in 1979, has been shut down since Sept. 28, when Hurricane Ian flooded the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bimini Bait Shack reopens after Hurricane Ian
Bimini Bait Shack, a seafood restaurant, tiki bar and grill situated at the foot of the Sanibel Causeway, reopened four months after Hurricane Ian. The restaurant endured an estimated 9 to 10 feet of storm surge and 140 mph winds, with minimal water entry but major damage to its roof.
WINKNEWS.com
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:1819434366a1f0931d8451c0 Player Element ID: 6320119044112. Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs opened Feb. 3 for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant off Bonita Beach Road...
FEMA offers housing for Hurricane Ian victims at the Edison Grand
FORT MYERS, Fla. — FEMA is housing Hurricane Ian victims at the Edison Grand. People who lost their homes can stay there until their homes are repaired, or they find another option. “What we have here at the Edison Grand is our direct lease program. We have leased 40...
travelawaits.com
My 14 Favorite Things To Do During A Long Weekend In Naples, Florida
The jewel of Southwest Florida, Naples, glitters like its enticing Gulf of Mexico waves. From its high-brow arts scene to its beautiful beaches and Everglades backyard, Naples gives people who like spending long weekends traveling too many options for too little time. This insider’s guide cherry-picks — scheduling the best activities for a well-rounded taste of Naples’ diversity based on my four decades covering the destination for hundreds of travel and food articles. Unfortunately, Naples was heavily impacted by damage from Hurricane Ian in September 2022. I have updated this article to reflect the most current status of its beaches, accommodations, restaurants, and attractions.
gulfshorebusiness.com
M/I Homes expands into Southwest Florida with new division
M/I Homes, a homebuilder headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, has expanded its Southwest Florida presence with a Fort Myers/Naples division. The new local division joins M/I Homes’ existing Florida divisions in Orlando, Sarasota and Tampa as well as 13 other markets in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas.
Marconews.com
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/life to read reviews from past issues, including …. Review‘Watts for Dinner’: Club dining – drinks and a nosh poolside. And Los Molcajetes Del Valle (East Naples), Stan's Idle Hour (Goodland), CJ's on the...
hotelnewsresource.com
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor to Open in Florida
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, Sunsuites is an enclave of one, two and three bedroom suites paying homage to the coastal luxury lifestyle of Southwest Florida and its surrounding communities. Sunsuites, a hotel-within-hotel, will offer 189 luxury suites with one-to-three-bedroom accommodations ranging from 875 to 1,700 square feet. Each guestroom will...
New proximity-based plan for elementary students in Lee County
A new proximity-based student assignment plan has been approved for the Lee County School District. The plan increases the number of school assignment zones to decrease the number of schools families have to choose from, according to a press release from the Lee County School District. A new interactive map...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Uline to host hiring event for more than 100 positions at new Naples branch
A daylong hiring event this Saturday intends to fill more than 100 positions at the new Naples branch of Uline, a major shipping supply distribution company. Uline invites applicants to visit its recently completed 915,750-square-foot warehouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3830 Uline Drive, near the Paradise Coast Sports Complex off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard. In advance of attending the hiring event, interested individuals are encouraged to pre-register by clicking here to secure an interview slot, but walk-ins are still welcomed. Candidates selected for interviews will be contacted to confirm their interview time. The family-owned company with 9,000 employees across 13 branch locations is known for its same-day shipping of more than 40,000 items for shipping, packaging and industrial use.
