Collin County, TX

KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Dallas city council votes to commemorate Roe v. Wade

But Dallas city council members have moved to reaffirm the city’s support of abortion rights. The council voted to commemorate the 50th year anniversary of the landmark case during Wednesday’s meeting. The lawsuit started in Dallas in 1970, and eventually made its way to the Supreme Court. The...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

McKinney's airport could become a commercial flight hub after May 6 bond vote

McKinney residents will get the chance to vote on a $200 million bond that would help turn McKinney National Airport into a commercial flight hub. McKinney City Council members voted to put the bond on the May ballot at its Tuesday meeting. Airport officials previously presented their findings in favor of airport expansion last month.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

New legislation seeks to change Texas Constitution, legalize casino gambling, sports betting

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas could ultimately be home to seven casino destination resorts, including two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area under new legislation filed by State Representative Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth.He filed HJR 97, which lays out a framework that would lead to a change to the Texas Constitution.Geren said, "I think it's something we need. We're losing billions of dollars to Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Nevada."His joint resolution would also allow for two casino resorts in the Houston area and one such resort in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and McAllen.Geren said, "Not just casinos, but fabulous hotels,...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Arlington man arrested for allegedly assaulting officer during Jan. 6 riot

ARLINGTON, Texas - Jason Ferris of Arlington is facing felony charges in connection to his actions in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, including allegedly assaulting a police officer. Farris was arrested Wednesday in Texas and charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; obstructing, impeding, or interfering with officers during...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Federal program that helps millions pay for internet access is plagued with fraud and complaints

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal program that helps millions of low-income families connect to the internet has been plagued with fraud and complaints, according to government records.While the idea of "internet for all" has largely been supported by both Democrats and Republicans, lawmakers are demanding answers from the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) after a new report from the non-partisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) found the program lacks protections from fraud. "The results of GAO's findings reveal that the FCC's (Affordable Connectivity Program) is subject to massive waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars," said Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in a joint statement with fellow Republican...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas County Health Building on Lockdown Amid Reports of Shooting

Police are responding to reports of gunshots being heard inside the Dallas County Health and Human Services building Thursday afternoon. An employee inside the DCHHS building on Stemmons Freeway told NBC 5 that shots were heard coming from inside the building. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed people being escorted...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales

Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
IRVING, TX

