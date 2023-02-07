Read full article on original website
Tarrant County officials announce efforts to fight voter fraud, even as election crimes remain rare
Three top Tarrant County officials say they want to make it easier for the public to report voter fraud, although such fraud is rare, and the local elections office has been praised by the state for its quality and transparency. County Judge Tim O’Hare, District Attorney Phil Sorrells and Sheriff...
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
Dallas city council votes to commemorate Roe v. Wade
But Dallas city council members have moved to reaffirm the city’s support of abortion rights. The council voted to commemorate the 50th year anniversary of the landmark case during Wednesday’s meeting. The lawsuit started in Dallas in 1970, and eventually made its way to the Supreme Court. The...
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker discusses police oversight, Aaron Dean trial and city's racial divide on policing
FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the most contentious issues in Fort Worth politics is how to improve policing. Fort Worth city council narrowly rejected a plan for a police oversight board in November. In December, the city watched as former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was convicted...
Texas legislature may end use of paper license tags
Texas lawmakers are considering a bill that would switch temporary tags for cars from paper to metal. HB 718 was introduced by State Representative Craig Goldman (R-Fort Worth).
Why is Dallas paying $300,000 in interest and legal fees to settle a lawsuit? Good luck finding out
It would have been easy to miss on the Dallas City Council’s meeting agenda. And council members quietly agreed to pay about $300,000 to settle a lawsuit filed several years ago by a developer and a nonprofit the city has worked closely with to develop housing for low-income residents.
McKinney's airport could become a commercial flight hub after May 6 bond vote
McKinney residents will get the chance to vote on a $200 million bond that would help turn McKinney National Airport into a commercial flight hub. McKinney City Council members voted to put the bond on the May ballot at its Tuesday meeting. Airport officials previously presented their findings in favor of airport expansion last month.
Paxton issues consumer alert to help inform Texans of their rights after last week’s ice storms
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has an Ice Storm Disaster Declaration in place for seven counties affected by recent winter storms, which has Attorney General Ken Paxton watching reports of price gouging. Texans affected by the disaster are offered protections by state law. Attorney General...
Tarrant County Sheriff's Office plans to spend $345,000 on its first armored vehicle
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office received the go-ahead to buy its first armored vehicle on Tuesday, and it carries a $345,000 price tag. County commissioners approved the purchase of a Lenco BearCat G3, a “standard vehicle in U.S. SWAT” that is also used in the U.S. military, according to the Massachusetts-based armored vehicle manufacturer’s website.
New legislation seeks to change Texas Constitution, legalize casino gambling, sports betting
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas could ultimately be home to seven casino destination resorts, including two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area under new legislation filed by State Representative Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth.He filed HJR 97, which lays out a framework that would lead to a change to the Texas Constitution.Geren said, "I think it's something we need. We're losing billions of dollars to Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Nevada."His joint resolution would also allow for two casino resorts in the Houston area and one such resort in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and McAllen.Geren said, "Not just casinos, but fabulous hotels,...
Arlington man arrested for allegedly assaulting officer during Jan. 6 riot
ARLINGTON, Texas - Jason Ferris of Arlington is facing felony charges in connection to his actions in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, including allegedly assaulting a police officer. Farris was arrested Wednesday in Texas and charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; obstructing, impeding, or interfering with officers during...
Corinth man pleads guilty for his role in deadly riots at the US Capitol
Another North Texas man charged in connection with the deadly attack on the US Capitol January 6th has pleaded guilty. Daniel Goodwyn of Corinth has pleaded guilty to getting inside the capitol during the riot.
Federal program that helps millions pay for internet access is plagued with fraud and complaints
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal program that helps millions of low-income families connect to the internet has been plagued with fraud and complaints, according to government records.While the idea of "internet for all" has largely been supported by both Democrats and Republicans, lawmakers are demanding answers from the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) after a new report from the non-partisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) found the program lacks protections from fraud. "The results of GAO's findings reveal that the FCC's (Affordable Connectivity Program) is subject to massive waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars," said Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in a joint statement with fellow Republican...
'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
Dallas County Health Building on Lockdown Amid Reports of Shooting
Police are responding to reports of gunshots being heard inside the Dallas County Health and Human Services building Thursday afternoon. An employee inside the DCHHS building on Stemmons Freeway told NBC 5 that shots were heard coming from inside the building. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed people being escorted...
Wastewater warning from the Fort Worth Water Department
The city’s water department spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza says the heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday caused some sanitary sewer overflows to occur from the Fort Worth collection system.
Tarrant County commissioners approve purchase of new trucks for sheriff's office
The Tarrant County commissioners approved the purchase of pickup trucks for the sheriff's office. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department will get new vehicles after the commissioners court approved various contracts to purchase full-sized trucks during the Jan. 17 meeting. A total of 199 vendors were contacted...
Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales
Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
Fort Worth District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Announces Increase in Fees at Stillhouse Hollow Lake
The Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Texas) has announced that effective April 1, fees at Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Union Grove Park, Dana Peak Park, and Stillhouse Park will be increasing. The camping and day-use pavilion fees were last increased in 2014. According to the announcement, 50-amp...
New City Hall project needs $50 million more in budget, city manager says
Fort Worth’s new City Hall will come with a bigger price tag than anticipated. “It is never, ever easy to come to this table and say, ‘Oh, and we’re going to recommend that we need more money for this vision,’” City Manager David Cooke told City Council members during a work session Feb. 7.
