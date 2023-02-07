Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Daily Local News
Bank lends a helping hand to West Chester area nonprofits
WEST CHESTER—S&T Bank has become a major partner and lead sponsor to a couple of local nonprofit organizations. S&T is donating $10,000 to the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and $7,500 to the Community Warehouse Project. Frank Monterosso, brand ambassador for S&T, said the bank is committed to offering assistance...
Daily Local News
Free lecture on slavery coming to West Chester University Feb. 13
WEST CHESTER—On Monday, February 13, at 3:30 p.m., Gwen Ragsdale will present a free lecture in person and virtually in West Chester University’s Philips Autograph Library, located at the corner of High Street and University Avenue. Ragsdale is the founder and executive director of Philadelphia’s Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery, which is the only slavery museum in Philadelphia and the only museum with legitimate artifacts from the Transatlantic slave trade. An exhibition tour and reception will follow in the University’s Museum of Anthropology and Archeology, located in the Old Library at the corner of South Church Street and Rosedale Avenue.
Daily Local News
Police launch manhunt for suspect in Coatesville shooting
COATESVILLE — A Coatesville man is fighting for his life following a shooting in Coatesville, and police have launched a manhunt for a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting. On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, around 3 p.m., the City of Coatesville Police Department were dispatched to a shooting...
Daily Local News
New NICU treatment program a success at Chester County Hospital
WEST CHESTER — Chester County Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has introduced therapeutic hypothermia treatment, which is a treatment program for infants born with concerns for hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE). HIE occurs when there is a lack of oxygen delivered to parts of the baby’s body, which...
Daily Local News
Avon Grove Charter School gets $6,500 farm-to-school grant
WEST GROVE — A $6,500 Farm to School Grant awarded to Avon Grove Charter School will provide experiential learning field trips to the school’s Micro-Farm for all kindergarten through third-grade students. “The ACGS Micro-Farm provides hands-on learning opportunities for students and allows them to build connections to agriculture,...
Daily Local News
Local EMS, fire companies get $110,000 in funding
Funding ot the tune of $110,000 has been approved from the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program for local fire and EMS companies serving the 155th Legislative District. The funding has been awarded as follows: $15,000 for Alert Fire No. 1 (Downingtown); $15,000 for East Brandywine Fire; $15,000...
Daily Local News
Boyertown Area Progress Dinner features new faces within non-profits
The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Boyertown Area Progress Dinner on Thursday, March 2. This year’s event will feature new faces within four Boyertown area non-profit organizations, presentation of the James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award and recognize Boyertown Area Senior High alumni that stayed within area businesses.
Daily Local News
Man arrested in connection with armed robbery of Caln Township store
CALN TOWNSHIP — On Feb. 9, 2023, at 12:03 p.m. the Caln Township Police Department was dispatched to the Rent-A-Center, 1849 Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, for the report of an armed robbery. A man entered the business and displayed what appeared to be a handgun. The man seized two Sony...
Daily Local News
LETTER: No more excuses: Make sure you exercise your right to vote
This year, nearly 60 percent of Americans will be giving up one of their most valued rights found in the U.S. Constitution. The Fifteenth Amendment states: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
Daily Local News
Credit union execs make friendly wager on the big game
Ardent Credit Union has a wager going with Mazuma Credit Union in Kansas City on who will win Sundays’ Super Bowl — the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs. And while the days leading up to a big game often lead to some competitive “trash talk,” in this case the talk is humorous and friendly.
Daily Local News
Hill School staging free performances of ‘Les Misérables’ in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN — The Hill School’s The Ellis Theatre Guild will perform the world-renowned Broadway phenomenon “Les Misérables” for its winter 2023 musical on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:15 p.m., with additional shows on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m.
Daily Local News
Pizza for the big game? Those boxes are recyclable
A packaging company with a facility in Reading is encouraging football fans to recycle their leftover pizza boxes after Super Bowl Sunday. London-based DS Smith — which has a paper mill, box manufacturing and recycling operation in Reading — issued that recommendation after conducting a national survey that found nearly one third of respondents “rarely” or “never” recycle their pizza boxes.
Daily Local News
Will Wood: Angst over school property tax and fund balances is misplaced
Call me naive, but I really do not understand the uproar over school taxes. I mean, obviously no one likes taxes, I get that. But I think we need to take a few deep breaths here. It is a given that our current system of funding schools has led to...
