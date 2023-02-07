ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TravelNoire

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales

Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
FLORIDA STATE
seventeen.com

What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Superb26

Shadd events promote Black History Month activities

In recent years, the Shadd celebration has gained popularity as a way to commemorate and celebrate the contributions of African Americans to the United States and the world. This year, the Shadd celebration is particularly significant, as it falls during Black History Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the achievements and struggles of Black people throughout history. The event has grown in popularity and has become a key part of the Black History Month celebration.
MadameNoire

PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids

While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
FLORIDA STATE
Rupesh Kumar

Celebrating the Contributions and Legacy of African Americans During Black History Month

Black History Month, also known as African American History Month, is an annual observance in the United States and Canada that recognizes and celebrates the contributions and achievements of African Americans throughout history. The month of February was chosen for this celebration because it marks the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, two significant figures in American history who played major roles in ending slavery and advancing civil rights for African Americans.
Adrian Holman

'I am Black History' speech on 2/13

The community group Westside Neighbors United will be holding their annual meeting during Black History Month at the Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church on Monday, February 13th at 6 PM EST.
TheAtlantaVoice

The Dark Side of Black History

Black history is American history. It is interconnected with the contributions of Black inventors, explorers, activists, educators, entertainers, and more, and we proudly celebrate those contributions each February. My original intention was to focus on the major impact Blacks have had on American history despite the critical race theory confusion and crusade of misguided opponents to erase our […] The post The Dark Side of Black History appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
TravelNoire

Apple Celebrates Black History Month With New Black Unity Collection And Content

Apple celebrates Black History Month by releasing special content and tailored launches that celebrate Black culture and community. Customers may express their support by purchasing this year’s Black Unity Collection, which includes a limited-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, as well as a new matching watch face and iPhone wallpaper.
New Jersey Monitor

To be a Black man in America

Tyre Nichols’s senseless death at the hands of the police presents America with another opportunity to do better by its African American citizens. The post To be a Black man in America appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TENNESSEE STATE
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy