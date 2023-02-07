Read full article on original website
Related
A juicy new book explores the cultural history of the backside
In "Butts: A Backstory," journalist Heather Radke addresses how big of a role our rears play not just in our relationships with our bodies, but in the cultural, social and gender-specific experiences that define womanhood.
Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales
Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
seventeen.com
What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Shadd events promote Black History Month activities
In recent years, the Shadd celebration has gained popularity as a way to commemorate and celebrate the contributions of African Americans to the United States and the world. This year, the Shadd celebration is particularly significant, as it falls during Black History Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the achievements and struggles of Black people throughout history. The event has grown in popularity and has become a key part of the Black History Month celebration.
Deported to Haiti even though he wasn’t born there, he’s still fighting to get back to U.S.
Ever since his “unjust” deportation to Haiti two years ago, Paul Pierrilus says he has faced one crisis after another
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Refinery29
American History Has Been Whitewashed, But The 1619 Project Wants You To Know The Truth
Welcome to If You Know, You Know, the corner of the internet celebrating the most interesting people and dissecting phenomena within our rich diaspora. Those who get it, get it, and those who don't...well, why are you in our business?. Look at your social media timelines, your news programs, even...
Disguised as a Black Man for 30 Days: A White Reporter's Journey Through Racism
As we observe Black History Month, it is critical to remember the past, reflect on the experiences of those who lived during the Jim Crow era and work toward a more just future.
All The Times White People Got Reparations For No Longer Enslaving People
When the talk of reparations comes up, there are lots of reasons many white people are opposed to the idea. 1. There Is No Single Group Clearly Responsible For The Crime Of Slavery.
Authors demand US government issue $14 trillion in reparations over role in slavery, voter suppression
Two authors demanded the US government issue $14 trillion in reparations, over the course of 10 years, for its 'culpable role' in slavery and voter suppression
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids
While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Once the promise of hope in Haiti, textile park is now laying off thousands of workers
Haiti has lost 11,000 apparel jobs in the past year.
Celebrating the Contributions and Legacy of African Americans During Black History Month
Black History Month, also known as African American History Month, is an annual observance in the United States and Canada that recognizes and celebrates the contributions and achievements of African Americans throughout history. The month of February was chosen for this celebration because it marks the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, two significant figures in American history who played major roles in ending slavery and advancing civil rights for African Americans.
'I am Black History' speech on 2/13
The community group Westside Neighbors United will be holding their annual meeting during Black History Month at the Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church on Monday, February 13th at 6 PM EST.
The Dark Side of Black History
Black history is American history. It is interconnected with the contributions of Black inventors, explorers, activists, educators, entertainers, and more, and we proudly celebrate those contributions each February. My original intention was to focus on the major impact Blacks have had on American history despite the critical race theory confusion and crusade of misguided opponents to erase our […] The post The Dark Side of Black History appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Apple Celebrates Black History Month With New Black Unity Collection And Content
Apple celebrates Black History Month by releasing special content and tailored launches that celebrate Black culture and community. Customers may express their support by purchasing this year’s Black Unity Collection, which includes a limited-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, as well as a new matching watch face and iPhone wallpaper.
To be a Black man in America
Tyre Nichols’s senseless death at the hands of the police presents America with another opportunity to do better by its African American citizens. The post To be a Black man in America appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TravelNoire
20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.https://travelnoire.com/
Comments / 0