Angela Jackson
2d ago
Great, can’t wait for the additional traffic on 951!!!! Thanks Stock! Just keep building on every square inch of land so we can look like the east coast and see nothing but concrete.
gulfshorebusiness.com
TD Bank opens newest location in Collier County
TD Bank opened its newest advice center store at the Shoppes of Pebblebrooke, at the southwest corner of Collier Boulevard and Immokalee Road, in Collier County. The 3,500-square-foot store will feature an advice center format, which allows colleagues to converse with customers about their financial goals and conduct routine banking activities and account openings. It replaces a BB&T bank office, which closed after it merged with SunTrust to form Truist, which has an office nearby in the former SunTrust branch in the adjoining Pebblebrooke Center. TD Bank has other locations in the Naples area on Fifth Avenue South, in the Park Shore area and Naples Park.
WINKNEWS.com
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:1819434366a1f0931d8451c0 Player Element ID: 6320119044112. Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs opened Feb. 3 for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant off Bonita Beach Road...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction begins on new retail building at Estero Crossings
GCG Construction broke ground on a 5,045-square-foot retail building at Estero Crossings that will be the future home of Dunkin’, Estero Optics and another unit yet to be leased. The building that will complete the shopping center on Corkscrew Road, just east of Interstate 75, in Estero, will feature a varied height facade with multiple towers with tiled roofs and a wraparound drive-thru lane to service Dunkin’. The shell building is scheduled for completion by early summer.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to Bonita Springs, Estero
Many more dining options are coming in 2023 to Bonita Springs and Estero. The future venue in Bonita Springs with the best buzz must be Lake Park Diner Bonita Beach, under construction on the south side of Bonita Beach Road west of U.S. 41 and targeted to open this May. The growing brand operated by veteran restaurateur Paul Fleming builds on the original location that launched in 2019 in Naples’ Lake Park neighborhood.
Marconews.com
Continual change: Hurricane Ian’s ongoing impact on Marco’s waterways
The nautical chart for Marco Island includes a warning just outside Caxambas Pass at the southern tip of the island. “Note: This area is subject to continual change.” Boaters transiting local waters would do well to heed the advice and take caution. If you recently returned from your...
gulfshorebusiness.com
SalusCare to rebuild closed Crisis Stabilization Unit in Fort Myers
SalusCare’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee authorized a phased rebuilding of the behavioral health care service provider’s Crisis Stabilization Unit in Fort Myers, which has been closed since Hurricane Ian due to storm damage. Construction is scheduled to begin once the permit is issued. During the storm, SalusCare’s 46-bed unit was flooded, with moisture rising two feet up the walls. As a result, the CSU, where some of the area’s most severe and immediate mental health patients are treated, remains closed. SalusCare’s insurers covering wind and water for the facility denied claims necessary for reopening, company officials said. While the unit is closed, Lee Health emergency department, Park Royal Hospital, David Lawrence Center and Charlotte Behavioral Health Care are processing and caring for patients who would typically go to SalusCare’s CSU. To reopen the unit, SalusCare will fund the construction through a loan along with community donations to help cover the estimated $1.5 million cost.
WINKNEWS.com
Old Naples Marina building to be demolished, businesses looking for new homes
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:5a1941b7d641182fdec95ca4 Player Element ID: 6320050413112. Revamping a Southwest Florida staple, a project at the Old Naples Marina would replace some longtime businesses with new sights and new sounds. Hurricane...
WINKNEWS.com
Affordable hurricane-resistant housing for low-income families in Immokalee
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:1d2bda90234fb15d86d28d70 Player Element ID: 6320000181112. A Southwest Florida group aims to build affordable hurricane-resistant housing for low-income local families. The Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance has been working since Hurricane...
Marconews.com
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/life to read reviews from past issues, including …. Review‘Watts for Dinner’: Club dining – drinks and a nosh poolside. And Los Molcajetes Del Valle (East Naples), Stan's Idle Hour (Goodland), CJ's on the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Study: Cape Coral-Fort Myers area remains most overpriced rental market
Rents decreased in 71 of the U.S.’s 100 largest metropolitan areas in December 2022. However, rental markets in Florida remain overvalued, according to the Waller Weeks and Johnson Rental Index, a collaboration by researchers from Florida Atlantic University, University of Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast University. The most overpriced rental market in the nation in December was Cape Coral-Fort Myers, where renters paid 17.85% more than they should based on a history of rents. The market’s average rent in December was $2,251, up 1.25% from November. North Port-Bradenton is the next most overvalued market with a 14.72% premium, followed by Miami at 14.66%.
WINKNEWS.com
Three Southwest Florida churches taking part in worldwide Night to Shine event
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:ec8ab117c02d7661ba624d2 Player Element ID: 6320116662112. Night to Shine is an event hosted by churches all around the world. The event’s goal is to celebrate people with special needs. Here...
NCH announces new "Rooney Heart Institute" for SWFL
Former Naples Representative Francis Rooney and his wife, Kathleen, gave $20,000,000 for its new heart institute.
WZVN-TV
Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
WINKNEWS.com
Tourism in Collier County impacting local economy
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:758eaba86840de8716e5a416 Player Element ID: 6320003070112. Florida is bouncing back when it comes to international tourism, something Southwest Florida, in particular, relies upon. And despite Ian pushing the economy back,...
businessobserverfl.com
Statewide pool service firm makes splash with Naples acquisition
A Miami-area pool service company is expanding to Southwest Florida, with an acquisition of a Naples company. Florida City-based Pool Centurion Group has acquired Naples Pool Service, according to a statement. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Naples Pool Service, the release states, was founded in 1969. It provides pool maintenance...
islandernews.com
Highest-paying science jobs in Punta Gorda
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Punta Gorda, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral Hospital adds 6 new vertical bays to Emergency Department
Cape Coral Hospital Emergency Department installed six new vertical bays to help facilitate shorter wait times, Lee Health officials announced. Located next to the emergency department’s waiting area, the fast-track vertical bays will provide a private space for patients to be seen. They will help expedite the ability to treat patients with non-urgent medical needs and begin treatment for higher-acuity patients. The vertical bays have enough space for the patient and a family member to sit upright in a chair rather than lie down on a bed with a curtain dividing the bays for privacy. Patients may start in one of the bays and move back into the waiting area while they wait for tests and lab work to process or be admitted to the hospital. The expansion was funded by Cape Coral Hospital Auxiliary, which contributed $500,000 to the project.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples City Council making plan to preserve the city’s charm
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:c5579f6ab709079a103abec4 Player Element ID: 6320113416112. Naples City Council is concerned the city’s losing its charm, and they’re working on a plan to make sure that charm never leaves....
WINKNEWS.com
4 months after Ian, Indian Creek RV Resort telling residents to leave without power or water
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:dd51444c343c642d1d7573e8 Player Element ID: 6320005655112. Homeowners are still not allowed to sleep in their homes Wednesday night four months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. People living at the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Uline to host hiring event for more than 100 positions at new Naples branch
A daylong hiring event this Saturday intends to fill more than 100 positions at the new Naples branch of Uline, a major shipping supply distribution company. Uline invites applicants to visit its recently completed 915,750-square-foot warehouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3830 Uline Drive, near the Paradise Coast Sports Complex off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard. In advance of attending the hiring event, interested individuals are encouraged to pre-register by clicking here to secure an interview slot, but walk-ins are still welcomed. Candidates selected for interviews will be contacted to confirm their interview time. The family-owned company with 9,000 employees across 13 branch locations is known for its same-day shipping of more than 40,000 items for shipping, packaging and industrial use.
