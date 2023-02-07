SalusCare’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee authorized a phased rebuilding of the behavioral health care service provider’s Crisis Stabilization Unit in Fort Myers, which has been closed since Hurricane Ian due to storm damage. Construction is scheduled to begin once the permit is issued. During the storm, SalusCare’s 46-bed unit was flooded, with moisture rising two feet up the walls. As a result, the CSU, where some of the area’s most severe and immediate mental health patients are treated, remains closed. SalusCare’s insurers covering wind and water for the facility denied claims necessary for reopening, company officials said. While the unit is closed, Lee Health emergency department, Park Royal Hospital, David Lawrence Center and Charlotte Behavioral Health Care are processing and caring for patients who would typically go to SalusCare’s CSU. To reopen the unit, SalusCare will fund the construction through a loan along with community donations to help cover the estimated $1.5 million cost.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO