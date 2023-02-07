Alec Baldwin's legal team moves to disqualify special prosecutor overseeing 'Rust' case

Read full article on original website
Related
Judge Denies Meghan, Rules That She and Harry Must Be Interrogated in Deposition over Samantha's Defamation Lawsuit
A judge has denied Meghan Markle's request to stop depositions being taken, meaning that Samantha Markle's attorneys will question the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of a lawsuit that Samantha, Meghan's sister, is bringing.
Trump Moving to Mar-a-Lago May Have Given Prosecutors an Opening
"They long ago missed the Statute of Limitations, & I recently won big money against 'Stormy' in the 9th Circuit—NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR," Trump posted this week.
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trial
NEW YORK, NY. - On Friday, a Manhattan judge ruled that a lawsuit filed against U.S. President Donald Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll alleging he raped her can proceed to trial.
After Being Heavily Fined by a Federal Judge, Trump Drops Other Lawsuits Like Hot Potatoes.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
A judge says a mom can't breastfeed her 6-month-old daughter to accommodate her ex's visitation schedule, report says
"Why are they forcing me to stop breastfeeding?" Arleta Ramirez told The Washington Post. "Isn't that her right? Isn't that in her best interest?"
Lawyer rushes to correct Trump after he mistakes photo of accuser for ex-wife in deposition
Former President Donald Trump mistook a photo of rape accuser E. Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples during a deposition in Carroll's defamation lawsuit last year, according to an unsealed deposition transcript. Carroll, a longtime magazine columnist, in 2019 accused Trump of raping her in the dressing room of...
