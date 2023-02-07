Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Transfer Target OL Jakai Clark Announces Destination
Tigers are in need of depth of front, miss out on the versatile lineman.
The SEC has a new mercy rule for baseball games. Here's Jay Johnson's take on it.
The Southeastern Conference has implemented a 10-run mercy rule going into the 2023 baseball season. The rule comes from NCAA legislation giving conferences a choice of implementing a conference-wide rule or decision by mutual consent of both coaches to stop a game if one team is ahead by 10 runs after seven innings. Both sides have to have completed the same number of innings for the rule to be enforced.
Guardians spring training battles: Infield/outfield bench roles
Guardians fans will have a fun spring training watching young players engage in an intense competition to earn the three bench roles available on Cleveland’s 2023 Opening Day roster. The Guardians’ starting nine players seem pretty set in stone. In whatever lineup order Tito prefers, Mike Zunino (if healthy),...
New MLB rules not implemented in World Baseball Classic
The World Baseball Classic will stay true to its name and not implement the new rules Major League Baseball will introduce to the 2023 season. It’s a bit of a relief overall, but there are downsides to it. “I think it might have helped us be ready for regular season,” Team USA’s first baseman Paul Read more... The post New MLB rules not implemented in World Baseball Classic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Detroit Tigers Position Battles: Eric Haase headlines catchers, with others vying for time in 2023
This article is part 3 of 3 in the series Spring Training Position Battles. Detroit Tigers Position Battles: Eric Haase headlines catchers, with others vying for time in 2023. We've been diving into the perceived open positions for the Detroit Tigers heading into Spring Training. Earlier we discussed the left fielder options (or just corner outfielder, depending on Austin Meadows), and yesterday we laid out the potential candidates for the wide-open third base position. Now, it is time to look at the Tigers' backstop options, knowing that Eric Haase will be the Opening Day starter.
Top 10 highest-rated Louisiana HS football players of all time
BATON ROUGE, La. (BVM) — With players like Marshall Faulk, Reggie Wayne and Peyton Manning hailing from Louisiana, it’s not hard to see that the state has produced some of the biggest football stars of the last 20 years. The order of this list is based on 247Sports’...
