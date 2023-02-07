Read full article on original website
nicky
4d ago
Drug dealers, thieves everywhere, gang infested Elsinore is going to arrest you for looking at flowers. They’re to stupid to find a profit making solution to the traffic mess. I understand the property may be private. That has to be respected. But if it’s government land then get out of the way and let people enjoy it.
Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger RestaurantS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Lulu's Caafe' Restaurant Has a Second Location in Rancho Santa Margarita, CaliforniaS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Love Sushi is Located in Orange County, CaliforniaS. F. MoriOrange County, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Selma's Chicago Pizzeria is in Rancho Santa Margarita, CaliforniaS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring
Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
There is normally a long line up of cars at the drive thru. It is sometimes difficult to even get into the parking lot or the drive thru lane for the IN-N-OUT Burger restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The location is 30121 Santa Margarita Parkway. They are open from 10:30 am until 1 am on Sundays through Thursday. They stay open until 1:30 am on Friday and Saturday nights.
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
Lake Elsinore's message to would-be 'super bloom' visitors: Do not come. You could be arrested
Lake Elsinore, which was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies, has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested.
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in California
The National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA is keeping residents informed as a storm system from the Gulf of Alaska is set to bring a cold and showery weather pattern to the area through the weekend. With isolated thunderstorms possible and snow levels dropping, residents should prepare for the potential of frost and freeze conditions overnight and on Sunday night. While no significant rainfall is expected, the National Weather Service will continue to closely monitor the forecast and provide updates as necessary.
SoCal homeowners can get more drought-resistant plants installed with this rebate offer
The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents ripping up their lawns and putting in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.
This ‘Colorado’ Bridge Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In California
A 'Colorado' bridge is regarded by many to be one of the most notorious haunted locations in the state of California. As early as 1932 it came to be known as The Suicide Bridge. Many websites, particularly Only In Your State, regard the Colorado Street Bridge as one of the...
5 hospitalized after PCH crash in Seal Beach
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - Five people were hospitalized Saturday night after a two-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach. The crash happened around 7:14 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of PCH and Main Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Officials didn't say what might have caused...
Operation Dust Devil Week 7 – King of Hammers patrolled, 5,000 off-roaders contacted
As Operation Dust Devil entered its 7th week, San Bernardino Sheriff Deputies patrolled Victorville, Hesperia, Juniper Flat, Phelan and Apple Valley – issuing 26 California Vehicle Code Violations, 18 California Penal Code violations, and one county code enforcement citation. Three of the vehicles towed were quads being driven on the roadway in the town of Apple Valley.
Cooler temps, rain return to Southern California this weekend
Friday afternoon will feel downright spring-like in many areas, but don’t get used to it, Angelenos. The cold returns this weekend, as does a chance for rain. While the high on Friday is expected to reach the mid 70s, highs around 60 degrees are expected starting Saturday and continuing into the next week. Temperatures will […]
Laguna Beach official’s home vandalized with feces (warning: graphic)
Police are looking for the vandals who targeted the home of a Laguna Beach city official, spreading feces around the property. The vandalism was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the 3rd Avenue home of Shohreh Dupuis, Laguna Beach’s City Manager. Officers discovered feces and raw sewage smeared across the house, on planters, stairs, the mailbox, […]
6 injured in 3-car crash in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - At least six people were hospitalized after a three-car collision in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday night, according to officials. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of N. Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Spokesperson Nicholas Prange.
Woman crashes into 10+ cars in OC parking lot, leads deputies on brief chase
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A 33-year-old woman was arrested after crashing into multiple cars then leading officials on a chase, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Video shared to social media shows a woman in a black SUV ramming into multiple cars in a parking lot on La Paz Rd. and Chrisanta Dr. in Mission Viejo Thursday afternoon.
Black Bear Diner Heading to Menifee
Black Bear Diner was founded in 1995 in Mount Shasta, California
A Giant New Orange County Project Promises Craft Beer, Steaks, and a Swimming Pool
Ambitions were lofty when Modern Times Beer opened its Leisuretown location in Anaheim in September 2020, even if the timing wasn’t ideal. At 33,000 square feet, Leisuretown was billed as a huge play place for Orange County craft beer drinkers, with different areas to drink, dine, or just hang out in poolside cabanas, but two years later the property closed with little fanfare. Now two hospitality veterans in Brad Kominek (a well-respected brewer) and Isaias Hernandez, of the growing chain Smoke and Fire, have taken over the operation.
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
Reopening of Mickey's Toontown delayed, Disneyland announces
BUENA PARK, Calif. - The anticipated reopening of Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland has been delayed, park officials announced Friday. Mickey’s Toontown was scheduled to reopen on March 8, however that date has been pushed back to March 19. According to reports, the delay is due to construction delays caused...
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
Injuries As American A321 & Bus Collide At LAX
An accident happened on the ground at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) between a plane and bus, and it unfortunately caused some hospitalizations. Shortly after 10PM on Friday evening, an American Airlines Airbus A321 and a bus collided at LAX. The jet didn’t have any passengers onboard, but rather was being towed by ground personnel using a tug. Meanwhile the bus was carrying passengers between American’s Terminals 4/5 and the American Eagle terminal, which is a remote terminal that’s not otherwise connected to the main terminals (this is often referred to as the “Eagle’s Nest”).
Suspect leads authorities on chase across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - The search continued for a police chase suspect who zoomed across various Los Angeles neighborhoods at dangerous speeds. SkyFOX was over the scene in downtown Los Angeles where a white sedan led officers on a chase late Thursday night. Over the course of the chase, the suspect...
