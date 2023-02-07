ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

KTAR.com

Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle

PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body pulled from Mesa lake identified

MESA, Ariz. - Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Body found floating in water at Mesa golf course, police say

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa officials retrieved a woman's body found floating in water early Tuesday morning at Dobson Ranch Golf Course, the city's police department said. Tuesday afternoon police identified the body as 71-year-old Palma Whatcott. According to police, Whatcott suffered from dementia and had recently moved to her...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Body found in Mesa lake identified as missing 71-year-old woman

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the body found early Tuesday morning in a Mesa lake as a missing 71-year-old woman. Mesa police say around 5:15 a.m., a witness called police, saying a person was floating in the water at Dobson Ranch Lake, near Dobson and Baseline roads. The witness said he was working on the golf course when he saw clothes and a cane near the water’s edge. He told officers that’s when he saw the upper body of someone in the water, so he went to get his boss. When the two returned to the water’s edge, they saw the body floating face down.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV late Tuesday night in west Phoenix. He’s been identified as Harry Snyder, 35. The crash happened just before midnight in the area of 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say Snyder was southbound on 35th Avenue when he was hit by an SUV that was turning left into a business. Snyder was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman runs off after causing deadly crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. It happened at 23rd and Northern Avenues around 1 p.m. Officers learned a woman had crashed into two other cars, causing one to hit a man on the sidewalk and a pole next to him. He died at the scene. Another car then struck a woman who was also standing on the sidewalk. The driver who caused the crash ran off and the police are looking for her, investigators said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash

Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Thousands flock to WM Phoenix Open to check out golfers, celebrities. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Fans near and far came to Scottsdale hoping to catch a glimpse of the action...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation

PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy dead, girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead, and a young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and found 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado and 10-year-old Kaiya Houle shot. Police said that someone in a car opened fire on another car, injuring Grado who was inside. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those rounds also hit Kaiya in the process, who was walking in the area with family. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that Grado died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ

