KTAR.com
Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle
PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
fox10phoenix.com
AZFamily
Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
Man shot and killed near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street
A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Phoenix, near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Police say suspect(s) are still outstanding.
KTAR.com
1 dead, 1 injured after multiple vehicles in Phoenix collide, hit pedestrians
PHOENIX – One person standing on a sidewalk died and another was injured after a multivehicle collision in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. One of the three drivers fled the scene at Northern and 23rd avenues on foot, the Phoenix Police Department said. The vehicles collided at around 1...
AZFamily
Body found in Mesa lake identified as missing 71-year-old woman
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the body found early Tuesday morning in a Mesa lake as a missing 71-year-old woman. Mesa police say around 5:15 a.m., a witness called police, saying a person was floating in the water at Dobson Ranch Lake, near Dobson and Baseline roads. The witness said he was working on the golf course when he saw clothes and a cane near the water’s edge. He told officers that’s when he saw the upper body of someone in the water, so he went to get his boss. When the two returned to the water’s edge, they saw the body floating face down.
KTAR.com
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
AZFamily
Man dies after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV late Tuesday night in west Phoenix. He’s been identified as Harry Snyder, 35. The crash happened just before midnight in the area of 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say Snyder was southbound on 35th Avenue when he was hit by an SUV that was turning left into a business. Snyder was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
AZFamily
Woman runs off after causing deadly crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. It happened at 23rd and Northern Avenues around 1 p.m. Officers learned a woman had crashed into two other cars, causing one to hit a man on the sidewalk and a pole next to him. He died at the scene. Another car then struck a woman who was also standing on the sidewalk. The driver who caused the crash ran off and the police are looking for her, investigators said.
Man dead after motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road late Tuesday
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road in west Phoenix late Tuesday night.
AZFamily
Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash
ABC 15 News
Twenty-year veteran of Phoenix Police Department dies after years-long battle with autoimmune diseases
PHOENIX — After a years-long battle with numerous debilitating autoimmune diseases, a former Phoenix Police Department officer has died. Officer Ben Denham, a 20-year veteran of the department, died Wednesday after a month-long stay in the hospital, according to multiple reports. ABC15 spoke with Denham in 2016 about his...
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation
PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Valley teen in central Phoenix
The suspect has been booked and was taken to the Juvenile Correction Center and is facing murder charges.
AZFamily
Teen boy dead, girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead, and a young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and found 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado and 10-year-old Kaiya Houle shot. Police said that someone in a car opened fire on another car, injuring Grado who was inside. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those rounds also hit Kaiya in the process, who was walking in the area with family. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that Grado died from his injuries.
AZFamily
Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement
12news.com
Police investigating after body recovered at Mesa golf course
Mesa police are now investigating after a body was recovered at Dobson Ranch Golf Course. Here's what we know so far.
