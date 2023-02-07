Read full article on original website
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Morgan Stanley Increases Position in CACI International (CACI)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.41MM shares of CACI International Inc (CACI). This represents 6.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.37MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan warns to prepare for a US debt default and a recession that will drag down corporate earnings
"You hope it doesn't happen, but hope is not a strategy – so you prepare for it," Moynihan told CNN in an interview on Monday.
Motley Fool
Wall Street Took These 2 Stocks to the Woodshed Wednesday
Worries about monetary policy kept weighing on major market benchmarks. Capri Holdings dealt with inventory issues and issued mixed guidance. Lumen Technologies failed to convince shareholders that its turnaround efforts will work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ICF International (ICFI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Perrigo (PRGO)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.59MM shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO). This represents 10.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 13.79MM shares and 10.31% of the company, an increase in shares...
JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees -source
Feb 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has cut hundreds of mortgage employees, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, hours after the company announced plans to hire some bankers.
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Morgan Stanley Updates Holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (MUI)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.86MM shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (MUI). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.35MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an...
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Westamerica Ban (WABC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). This represents 3.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.79% of the company, a decrease in...
Fmr Increases Position in Brink's (BCO)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.05MM shares of Brink's Company (BCO). This represents 8.711% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.05MM shares and 6.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.54% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
These 2 Stocks Are Making a Pop on Monday
Celsius Holdings got an upgrade from a Wall Street analyst. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
E-commerce and healthcare are two explosive industries with durable runways for growth ahead. Shopify is continually upgrading its merchant experience. DexCom is a market leader launching a new product, but untapped market opportunity abounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
Apollo Weighs Buying Stake In Credit Suisse's Investment Banking Unit
Apollo Global Management APO is reportedly looking to buy a stake in Credit Suisse Group Inc's CS revamped investment bank. Credit Suisse said last year that it would split off its investment bank into an independent capital market & advisory bank called CS First Boston. The troubled bank said it...
Stock Market News for Feb 7, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Monday, dragged down by mega-cap growth stocks. Investors continued to be apprehensive that the Fed might reconsider its recent dovish stance and delay its plan of cutting interest rates. An important government official suggested that the economy would possibly avoid recession. Yield on the U.S. 10-year treasury note increased significantly. All three major indexes ended in the red.
State Street Increases Position in Ventas (VTR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.09MM shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR). This represents 7.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 26.32MM shares and 6.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.52% and an increase in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
