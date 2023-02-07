Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
Related
The Citizen Online
Piedmont Fayette Offers Safe Sitter Course for Aspiring Babysitters
Fayetteville, Ga. (Feb. 8, 2023) Piedmont Fayette Hospital is a registered Safe Sitter teaching site, offering a comprehensive babysitting training program for young teens (ages 11 and up). Nationally, over 600,000 graduates have completed the course and are able to stay home alone safely and handle emergencies when caring for younger children.
atlantatribune.com
Atlanta Mourns Passing of Former First Lady of the City of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
One of Atlanta’s most beloved figures has dies. Bunnie Jackson Ransom, first wife of famed Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson dies on Friday, Jan. 27 surrounded by family and friends in Atlanta. Bunnie Jackson Ransom was no ordinary girl. She was an adventurer, an explorer, and a dreamer. She had...
2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
A Gwinnett County high school community is grieving the loss of two students this week after a second teenager was found dead, officials confirmed.
Man suspected of stealing thousands in merchandise from several metro Atlanta Home Depot locations
The Henry County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say committed felony theft at a Home Depot store in McDonough.
'Will be truly missed' | Former employee of Atlanta entertainment executive in disbelief over his death
ATLANTA — Shockwaves over the murder of nightclub owner Michael Gidewon continue to ripple across metro Atlanta. Kellen Marcus worked for Gidewon for 7 years at three of his different establishments, including where he was the co-owner of Republic Lounge in West Midtown. He said he's still in shock over the death of a man who always tried to help him.
The Citizen Online
BWFC to host Spring Swing benefitting Area Charities on March 23
The Business Women of Fayette and Coweta invites you to come enjoy the 2023 Spring Swing. The evening will feature dancing, dinner and drinks, a live and silent auction, and games. It will be held on Thursday, March 23, at 6 pm at the Crowne Plaza SW off Aberdeen Parkway in Peachtree City.
The Citizen Online
Covington man in Fayette jail on rape charge
A Covington man is under arrest for rape after an alleged incident in north Fayette County. According to Sheriff Barry Babb, a victim reported to authorities Feb. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted by an individual she knew. The alleged incident occurred in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park.
Henry Commissioner Clemmons request for 90-day leave rejected
Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons announced Tuesday she would be taking a 90-day leave of absence from her position...
Man guilty after he 'slaughtered and gutted' stepson over dirty dishes, Cobb County DA says
A 74-year-old man was found guilty on Friday of murder after "continuously" stabbing his stepson over dirty dishes in a 2015 case, according to the District Attorney's Office in Cobb County. The incident happened on August 24, 2015, when then 67-year-old Arron Edward Strong returned home from a weekend away...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
Lockdown lifted after disturbing messages airdropped to students at Henry County middle school
School officials said no one will be allowed in the school until the investigation is complete and the lockdown has been lifted.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Delta flight returned to gate due to ‘unruly passenger’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sunday morning Delta airlines flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport returned to the gate prior to departure because of an “unruly passenger,” Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. The flight was scheduled to take off around 11:30 a.m. bound...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head
A week after Jose’s death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers the years she spent with her. Health experts say people should be happy to hear some positive news regarding the tripledemic. 22-year-old pregnant Gainesville woman strangled to death. Updated: 7 hours ago. A 22-year-old pregnant woman has died...
Popular Atlanta lounge co-owner shot dead was beloved family man, leaves behind wife and 4 kids
ATLANTA — We're learning more about the nightclub co-owner who was gunned down early Saturday morning. The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the man shot and killed as Michael Gidewon, who owned the Republic Lounge in West Midtown with his brother. Atlanta Police told 11Alive someone who was at...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Runaway 17-year-old Douglas County girl missing for weeks
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Douglas County need your help to find a missing 17-year-old girl who ran away from home over a month ago. Officials say 17-year-old Brooke Elizabeth Mae Cordray was last seen at her home in Douglas County on Dec. 15, 2022. The missing girl is...
Black Atlantans Terrorized by Memphis PD Chief’s Old Unit Speak Out: ‘They’d Beat Your Ass’
When the video of Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating by Memphis police was released to the public a week ago, many—including Nichols’ family—applauded Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis’ swift action in firing the officers involved in his beating, calling it a blueprint for police accountability moving forward.Davis had recently been seen as a figure willing to speak out for police reform, even to the Senate, following the murder of George Floyd and as a president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.But to some Atlantans, the beating of Nichols by members of Davis’ newly created (and now disbanded) SCORPION...
Road rage driver pulls gun on another car, ends up shooting himself, Paulding deputies say
The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.
3 convicted after Ga. man shot to death feet from fiancée, kids as part of gang initiation
Prosecutors say the crime was part of a gang initiation for one of the defendants.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
Comments / 0