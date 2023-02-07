ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Citizen Online

Piedmont Fayette Offers Safe Sitter Course for Aspiring Babysitters

Fayetteville, Ga. (Feb. 8, 2023) Piedmont Fayette Hospital is a registered Safe Sitter teaching site, offering a comprehensive babysitting training program for young teens (ages 11 and up). Nationally, over 600,000 graduates have completed the course and are able to stay home alone safely and handle emergencies when caring for younger children.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

BWFC to host Spring Swing benefitting Area Charities on March 23

The Business Women of Fayette and Coweta invites you to come enjoy the 2023 Spring Swing. The evening will feature dancing, dinner and drinks, a live and silent auction, and games. It will be held on Thursday, March 23, at 6 pm at the Crowne Plaza SW off Aberdeen Parkway in Peachtree City.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Citizen Online

Covington man in Fayette jail on rape charge

A Covington man is under arrest for rape after an alleged incident in north Fayette County. According to Sheriff Barry Babb, a victim reported to authorities Feb. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted by an individual she knew. The alleged incident occurred in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park.
COVINGTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Delta flight returned to gate due to ‘unruly passenger’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sunday morning Delta airlines flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport returned to the gate prior to departure because of an “unruly passenger,” Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. The flight was scheduled to take off around 11:30 a.m. bound...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head

A week after Jose’s death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers the years she spent with her. Health experts say people should be happy to hear some positive news regarding the tripledemic. 22-year-old pregnant Gainesville woman strangled to death. Updated: 7 hours ago. A 22-year-old pregnant woman has died...
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Black Atlantans Terrorized by Memphis PD Chief’s Old Unit Speak Out: ‘They’d Beat Your Ass’

When the video of Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating by Memphis police was released to the public a week ago, many—including Nichols’ family—applauded Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis’ swift action in firing the officers involved in his beating, calling it a blueprint for police accountability moving forward.Davis had recently been seen as a figure willing to speak out for police reform, even to the Senate, following the murder of George Floyd and as a president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.But to some Atlantans, the beating of Nichols by members of Davis’ newly created (and now disbanded) SCORPION...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy