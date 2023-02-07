The Public Record: Feb. 7

ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

Terry Dennard McNeair, 53, of 1011 Craver Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Feb. 14.

Filishea Bragg, 37, of 164 Bushy Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,500 unsecured bond, Feb. 15.

Alun Andersy Cox, 32, of 110 W. Center Street, Lexington, was charged with felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault, $10,000 secured bond, Feb. 17.

Derrick Anthony Pratt, Jr., 28, of 1024 Blair St., Unit 14, Thomasville, was charged with felony intimidating a witness, two counts of misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor false imprisonment, no bond, Feb. 22.

Keisha Renee Hicks, 25, of 110 Brown St., Unit A, Thomasville, was charged with felony obtaining property under false pretense, written promise, Feb. 22.

Jamika Shantae McGriff, 18, of 607 Penn St., Thomasville, was charged with felony obtaining property under false pretense, written promise, Feb. 22.

Raymond Stanley Propst, 62, of 1185 Propst Road, China Grove, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,000 unsecured bond, March 2.

Matthew Ryan Neely, 33, of 4620 Foster Road, Rowan County, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,000 unsecured bond, Feb. 21.

Richard Lee Keitt, Jr., 32, of 2709 Ingleside St., High Point, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, $5,000 secured bond, March 1.

Bobby Joe Melton, 68, of 1100 Piedmont Drive, #133, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony count of habitual felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,500 secured bond, Jan. 30.

Norman Ray Fields, Jr., 49, of 363 Lake Shores Ave., Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving with a revoked license, $1,000 unsecured bond, Feb. 16.

Joanna Lynn Henderson, 40, of 310 S. Tussey St., Lexington, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $15,000 unsecured bond, March 6.

Sakib Sohhan Samin, 26, of 12584 Foreman Blvd, Clarksburg, MD, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell of deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation (failure to stop at red light), $5,000 secured bond, Feb. 24.

Cornas Khimel Sullivan, 23, of 708 Laurel Ave., Lexington, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction (Palmetto State Armory 9mm AR-style rifle with 6.5 inch barrel), $7,500 secured bond, March 13.

Elfrex Estrada Rodriguez, 24, of 3612 Hilo Drive, Charlotte, was charged with felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver MDA/MDMA, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (MDMA), misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $25,000 secured bond, March 1.

Mercedes Sean, 33, of 429 Leonard Road, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny, $7,500 secured bond, Feb. 23.

Eric Justin Parrish, 41, of 123 Goose Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $5,000 secured bond, Feb. 22.

Ronald Lee Hartwell, III, 24, of 125 TJ Hedrick Road, Lexington, was charged with two counts of felony first degree burglary and two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, $25,000 secured bond, March 1.

Antonio Wayne Altston, 21, of 701 Market St., Lexington, was charged with felony first degree kidnapping, felony larceny from the person, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications and misdemeanor communicating threats, no bond, Feb. 28.

Milton Alvin Davis, 48, of 1305 White St., Apt. D, Lexington, was charged with felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor assault with serious injure with a minor present, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications, no bond, Feb. 27.

Larry Dale Phillips, Jr., 37, homeless of Lexington, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin), misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance (suboxone), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $6,000 secured bond, Feb. 27.

Somnang Andrew Vak, 23, of 1204 White St., Lexington, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony obtaining property under false pretense and felony larceny after breaking and entering, $2,500 secured bond, Feb. 27.