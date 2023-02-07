ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinder introduces number of new safety features, including Incognito mode

By News.com.au
 4 days ago

Dating app giant Tinder has released three new safety features and expanded the words and phrases that could trigger AI filters which detect inappropriate and harmful language, before prompting users to report the content.

From today, Tinder users can block profiles before they’re matched on the app. Previously users were limited to ‘unmatching’ with people, which took place after they had ‘liked’ each other’s profiles. The dating giant claims this will allow people to avoid awkward situations like seeing a boss or an ex-partner.

The app has also made it easier for users to report offensive messages . The new ‘long press reporting’ update means people can just tap and hold the message before the app prompts users to report the comment.

Paying Tinder members will also have access to Incognito Mode, which means your profile will only be shared with the people you’ve already liked.

Updates have also been made to the app’s ‘Does This Bother You’ (DTBY) and ‘Are You Sure’ (AYS) filters which were launched in 2021. Tinder have now expanded what counts as hate speech, sexual exploitation and harassment language.

The DTBY technology automatically flags messages which could be problematic, while the AYS feature, asks users to pause and reflect on a potentially offensive message before hitting send.

Internal data found user reporting of messages containing inappropriate and harmful language increased by 46 percent since implementing the DTBY feature, plus a 10 percent decrease inappropriate messages sent on the app.

Tinder’s new safety features come after a national roundtable on online dating safety was convened in January, with federal and state officials including Commonwealth Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland, and representatives from dating apps like Bumble, Grindr and Match Group (the parent company of Tinder).

Ms. Rowland said the panel was a “very important first step” and said the top three action points were preventing perpetrators from exploiting online dating services, supporting the users who experience harm and empowering users with safe online dating practices.

Tinder introduced a plethora of new safety features for users.
Despite receiving support from NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, a move to force dating app users to disclose a criminal history of domestic violence was tabled for “further examination”.

“There’s no one law that is going to fix this issue and as victim survivor groups also pointed out, some of these legal options can have unintended consequences,” she said.

The VP of Product, Integrity at Tinder, Rory Kozoll hoped the new features would make it easier and more intuitive for users to report problematic behavior.

“Every touchpoint in Tinder has been built with safety in mind, but we’ve heard from members that they aren’t always aware of what safety features currently exist, how to use them, or how to approach staying safe when they take a conversation off the app,” said Mr. Kozoll.

“We continually work with expert partners to expand our safety features, and to inform our efforts to help those entering online dating to form healthy relationships from the start.”

