Jay-Z breaks silence on Beyoncé’s Grammys snub

By Samantha Ibrahim
 4 days ago

Jay-Z will always stay in “Formation” for Beyoncé.

The “Crazy in Love” singer, 41, was the frontrunner to win Album of the Year for “Renaissance” at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Harry Styles, however, pulled off an upset, winning the award for his collection “Harry’s House.”

Before the ceremony kicked off, Roc-A-Fella Records founder Jay-Z, 53, expressed his hope that Beyoncé’s record would win the prestigious trophy in an interview with his music streamer Tidal .

Jay-Z explained why his spouse deserved the award — and how the album made such a big impact.

“Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved,” the New York native said. “They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. The whole entire joint – like, everything.”

At Sunday’s ceremony, Jay-Z performed the DJ Khaled hit “God Did” alongside John Legend, Lil Wayne, Fridayy and Rick Ross.

British singer Harry Styles scored the Grammy for Album of the Year and Beyoncé fans were none too pleased. Jay-Z’s support of his wife also never wavered.
Getty Images
Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The “Holy Grail” rapper sang a four-minute verse that received rapturous applause from the audience and fans alike.

Of his return to the stage — he last performed at the Grammys with Beyoncé nearly a decade ago, in 2014 — he told Tidal that he decided to come back to honor hip-hop music.

Beyoncé makes Grammys history with most wins ever: ‘Too emotional’

“For the culture and for hip-hop, we got to do that. We owe that. This thing that changed our lives,” Jay-Z said.

“A four-minute verse performed at the Grammys. We owe it to the culture, and it ain’t even a burden. It’s a blessing. It’s easy and fun,” he added.

Queen Bey made history at the show when she received the gold for Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best R&B Song and Best Dance/Electric Record.

Those wins brought her total to 32 Grammys — the most of any other artist.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” said the former Destiny’s Child member in her acceptance speech. “I want to thank God for protecting me. I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who is not here, but here in spirit,” while also adding a shout-out to the “queer community” for their support.

Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.
AFP via Getty Images

Following Styles’ win, Beyoncé’s fans went berserk and claimed she “ was robbed .”

“I demand a RECOUNT,” one supporter wrote on Twitter.

“This is unacceptable when Renaissance is on the same list,” another wrote.

