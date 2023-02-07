ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager arrested trying to attend high school while on suspension for trans views

By Fox News
 4 days ago

A Catholic high school student in Canada was reportedly arrested Monday after being suspended for protesting against transgender people’s use of bathrooms and saying there are only two genders – and now he’s appealing to Ontario’s human rights tribunal.

Josh Alexander, 16, said the leadership of St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario, told him his continued attendance would be “detrimental to the physical and mental well-being” of transgender students, according to The Epoch Times .

The high school junior tweeted that the Ontario Police arrested and charged him after he attempted to attend class in violation of an exclusion order following his suspension earlier this school year.

“Offense is obviously defined by the offended,” Alexander told The Epoch Times. “I expressed my religious beliefs in class and it spiraled out of control. Not everybody’s going to like that. That doesn’t make me a bully. It doesn’t mean I’m harassing anybody. They express their beliefs and I express mine. Mine obviously don’t fit the narrative.”

Alexander, who described himself as a “born-again Christian” and led student action in support of last year’s trucker convoy, reportedly has not been to school since he was first suspended in November. He was hit with a suspension for allegedly organizing protests at his school against biological males in girls’ bathrooms and arguing in class that God created two unchangeable genders.

“Multiple students, including trans students, were kind of shouting me down,” the student told The Epoch Times of the classroom exchange.

I have just been arrested and charged at my Catholic highschool for attending class after being excluded for indicating my intent to adhere to my religious beliefs. pic.twitter.com/vTkaSoTnFp

— Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) February 6, 2023

Alexander was told by his principal that he was allowed to return to school only if he stopped using the “dead name,” or given name, of transgender students and excluded himself from classes with two transgender students who objected to his religious views about gender.

Even though it was lifted in January, Alexander’s suspension has effectively continued after the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board “excluded” him for the rest of the school year, according to his legal counsel at Liberty Coalition Canada . Alexander remains unsure whether the technically non-disciplinary action will continue into next year.

Alexander’s lawyer James Kitchen said the school has accused his client of “bullying” transgender students.

Alexander said he was told by the officials at the high school that his attendance would be “well-being” of transgender students.
“Obviously, he doesn’t actually bully them as that term would be defined by… reasonable people,” Kitchen told The Epoch Times. “He’s not going to seek them out and call them names and make fun of them. But he does express his views about what these people say and about what they believe and about what they’re doing. And he expresses them online, and he expresses them in the class.”

Later this month, Alexander plans to appeal his original suspension to the provincial human rights tribunal, which would bring his case before a school board panel. The appeal has reportedly hit a technical snag regarding whether Alexander is independent of his parents.

The principal of St. Joseph’s Catholic High School told Fox News Digital he was prohibited under Canadian law from commenting on the ongoing case.

Gail Esfahaniha
4d ago

What about the comfort and safety of 99% of biological girls who don't want biological boys in their bathrooms?? And what about the feelings of 99% of biological boys that are not comfortable with biological girls in their bathrooms??

Irma Gillis
3d ago

and this young man is absolutely correct now he's being punished not to have an education because of his personal views

Heather Joyce-Fenton
4d ago

as much as the rest of the world focuses on America's cops, Canadian cops are among the worst bullies. If I lived there I would have zero respect for any of them because they don't deserve it.

New York Post

Students protest Adriana Kuch’s suicide on day of her wake, rip district’s ‘failure’ to stop bullying

Dozens of outraged New Jersey high school students took to the streets Friday to protest the tragic death of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch — a suicide triggered by bullying at school — and the district’s alleged failure to act. Chanting “Justice for Adriana,” the youngsters gathered outside a fence at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township to demand administrators do more to end repeated acts of students’ cruelty on campus. The fiery demonstration came the same day Adriana’s family paid tearful respects at a private wake for the teen. At the protest, students  waved signs reading “Voice for the voiceless” and “We have rights” — two...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Alpha Tango

Catholic high school student who believes in only two genders suspended, arrested for protesting his suspension

Report: A Catholic high school student in Canada was arrested Monday after being suspended for protesting against transgender people's use of bathrooms labeled for girls at his school. He says that according to his personal and religious beliefs, that there are only two genders. Now he is appealing his case (along with his attorney) to Ontario's human rights tribunal.
New York Post

Migrants busted for shoplifting in NY won’t be deported — unless they’re convicted

Four migrants who were busted for allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island Macy’s after being bused to the Big Apple from Texas won’t face deportation — unless they’re convicted, sources and legal experts said Tuesday. The men, who are charged with stealing more than $12,000 in merchandise from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, are getting a break because they are asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants who crossed the US border. “They are given the benefit of the doubt because they have a pending application with the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Queens-based immigration lawyer Luis Nicho told The Post. “[The...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Chanting Harvard students walk out of lecture by professor accused of groping and harassment

Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Complex

Yale Honors 9-Year-Old Black Girl Who Was Wrongly Reported to Police Over Science Project

Yale University has honored the work of Bobbi Wilson, a 9-year-old Black girl who was wrongly reported to the police while catching insects in her neighborhood. According to NBC News, the New Jersey fourth-grader became fascinated with spotted lantern flies after learning about the invasive species in school. Though the insects don’t directly harm humans or animals, they pose a serious risk to trees, plants, and crops. So, in an effort to curb the insects’ presence, Bobbi turned to TikTok and found a homemade recipe for bug repellent, which consisted of soap, dish water, and apple cider vinegar. She then went around her neighborhood, sprayed every lantern fly she could find, and placed them in a plastic bottle.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New York Post

Four students charged in vicious beating of Adriana Kuch before 14-year-old’s suicide

Four New Jersey teenage girls have been charged in the savage beatdown that family said drove 14-year-old Adriana Kuch to take her own life. One was charged with aggravated assault, another with harassment and two others with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer told NBC News Friday. “Each juvenile and their guardian was served with a copy of their complaint and are released pending future court appearances,” Billhimer said. Though the students’ names have not been released, they are likely the four girls who were previously suspended from the high school and charged with much lower crimes —...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
