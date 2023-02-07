ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Day in New York Sports: Yankees, Joe DiMaggio agree to $100,000 deal

Today’s Iconic Moment in New York Sports History: On February 7th, 1949, New York Yankees’ superstar Joe DiMaggio became the first-ever baseball player to earn a contract worth $100,000.

Mets’ Max Scherzer, wife Erica welcome fourth child with birthday twist

Birthday celebrations just got a lot easier in the Scherzer household. Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica May-Scherzer, welcomed Nikki — the family’s fourth child — on Jan. 30, which also doubles as Erica’s birthday. Scherzer announced the news in a tweet with two photos on Saturday, including one where he held Nikki in front of a pink balloon and a bouquet of flowers.  “Our newest addition to our family baby Nikki!  Born 1-30-23.. All good and healthy now.  Same B-Day as the wife lol,” Scherzer wrote on Twitter. The Mets congratulated Scherzer, their 38-year-old right-hander, on social media, quote-tweeting his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
