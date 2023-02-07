Read full article on original website
Related
Rainbow Realty Group Completes $11.5M Loan To California Real Estate Portfolio
Rainbow Realty Group II, LLC and its affiliates closed a senior mortgage cross-collateralized by 4 properties in Santa Barbara County, California. The properties are owned and operated by one of the largest farming, cultivating, manufacturing, processing, and distributing cannabis companies in California. The borrower has averaged 9-figure revenues over the last several years. It has a wide range of products that can be found in 90% of the dispensaries across the state of California. The properties in the collateral pool are industrial/commercial real estate, with 7 active cannabis licenses. Funds from this transaction will be used to refinance existing debt and...
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall is Closing; Tenants Receive Letters to Vacate Property
A substantial redevelopment, from the ground-up, appears to be the intention moving forward. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and NorthCentralPA.com.
Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million). Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries. The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022. Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
C21 Investments Cancels Swell Earn-Out Shares
C21 Investments Inc. (OTCQX: CXXIF) (CSE:CXXI) has negotiated the cancellation of 78% of its earn-out share obligations pursuant to the purchase agreement governing the acquisition of Swell Companies with select individuals. Pursuant to the Swell purchase agreement, a portion of the purchase price payable to the vendors by C21 in connection with the acquisition of Swell Companies in May 2019 was to be paid by the issuance of the Swell earn-out shares, the delivery of which was dependent upon the occurrence of certain events, including share price targets as well as any change of control. Up to 6 million Swell earn-out...
Insiders Buying NextEra Energy And 3 Other Stocks
Although US stocks closed mixed on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Hudson Global The Trade: Hudson Global, Inc....
Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Research Coverage On These 3 Marijuana Stocks
Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic initiated research coverage of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: VRNOF), Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: AAWH), and Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF). The Thesis The analyst initiated research coverage on Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. with "a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $1.75,” reads the report. Regarding Verano Holdings: “We initiate research coverage with an Overweight rating and a 12-month price target of $10,” Zuanic said. On its part, Planet 13, with “a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $0.95 (...) has built one of the most iconic megastore concepts in the cannabis...
Forian Stock Trading Higher On Selling Its Cannabis Software Subsidiary & CEO Stepping Down
Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) announced the sale of its cannabis software subsidiary, Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. (d/b/a BioTrack), to Alleaves, Inc., effective February 10, 2023, for a total purchase price of $30 million in cash, comprised of $20 million paid at closing and $10 million paid in twelve required equal monthly installments, subject to any working capital adjustments. Forian will retain a license to certain cannabinoid-based data to enhance its healthcare information offerings. As a result of the transaction, Forian will focus on its healthcare information business and will no longer provide software solutions to the cannabis industry. “This transaction allows...
$5M Bet On Minerva Surgical? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by around 170 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Minerva Surgical The Trade: Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) 10% owner Scott Sandell bought a total of 24,437,927 shares at an average price of $0.20. To acquire these...
Why Blue Apron Stock Is Falling Today
Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares are down nearly 20% Monday morning after the company filed an at-the-market equity offering program. What Happened: After the market close on Friday, Blue Apron filed a prospectus supplement to its existing shelf registration statement with the SEC, under which the company may offer and sell shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $70 million. The offering program is intended to provide Blue Apron with access to capital from time to time. The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. Blue Apron said it may also potentially pay down some or all of its...
Why Blue Apron Shares Are Trading Lower By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Gainers Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares rose 52.5% to $0.7050 in pre-market trading after jumping over 72% on Friday. EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) rose 31.7% to $0.7748 in pre-market trading. EBET recently announced closing of approximately $6.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) shares rose 15.8% to $3.57 in pre-market trading. Expion360 shares jumped over 55% on Friday after the company announced it has been selected by Cube Series as the exclusive supplier of lithium-ion batteries for a ultra-lightweight foldable campler. Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) shares rose 15.7% to $1.14 in pre-market trading...
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking: What's Going On?
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares are getting cut in half Monday morning after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. What Happened: Sorrento and its subsidiary, Scintilla Pharmaceuticals, commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code on Monday. The debtors will continue to operate their businesses throughout the Chapter 11 process. Sorrento also intends to seek approval of a variety of "first day" motions containing customary relief intended to assure its ability to continue ordinary operations. The filing comes in the wake of a court ruling, which upheld a decision to award significant payment for damages related to a legal battle with NantCell and NANTibody. On Feb. 7, the court confirmed the Nant...
Cramer: This Big US Bank Stock Can 'Go Much Higher In This Environment'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) is the "kind of company that makes stuff, does things, returns capital to shareholders." When asked about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI), he said, "How do I say, sell, sell, sell, sell, sell." Cramer recommended taking a pass on Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN). Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here Cramer said he prefers DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) over Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX). When asked about Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW), he said, "I’ve got to get in it." The "Mad Money" host said Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) "stinks." Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) can go "much higher in this environment," Cramer said. Now Read This: $1M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying Image: Shutterstock This article Cramer: This Big US Bank Stock Can 'Go Much Higher In This Environment' originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Otonomo, Urgently Agree To Merge Via All-Stock Transaction
Otonomo Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: OTMO), a platform powering the mobility economy, and Urgent.ly, Inc, a digital roadside and mobility assistance technology provider, agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction. Urgently expects to list the shares under the ticker symbol "ULY." Urgently and Otonomo equity holders will own approximately 67% and 33% of the combined company. Urgently's 2022 revenue is estimated at more than $185 million, up 25% year-on-year. Post-closing, Otonomo will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Urgently. Matt Booth will be the CEO, and Tim Huffmyer will be the CFO of the combined company. Ben Volkow will join the Board of the combined company. The transaction will create meaningful cross-selling revenue opportunities and cost savings. The transaction will likely close in the third quarter of 2023. Price Action: OTMO shares traded higher by 0.50% at $0.5025 on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Crypto Firm Paxos Poised To Face SEC Lawsuit Over $16B Binance USD Token Minting
The Securities and Exchange Commission plans to sue the crypto firm Paxos Trust Co for violating investor protection laws. The SEC’s enforcement staff issued a letter to Paxos, a Wells notice, to inform companies and individuals of a possible enforcement action. Paxos Trust has been directed to cease minting a Binance-branded token that ranks as the third-largest stablecoin, according to Bloomberg, with a market value of $16 billion. Also Read: Binance Temporarily Stops USDC Withdrawals As Investor Concerns Over Reserves Mount. The notice alleges that Binance USD, a digital asset Paxos issues and lists, is unregistered security, reported Wall Street Journal. “Paxos has informed us that they have been directed to cease minting new...
Comments / 0