Taylor County, TX

Murder suspect identified by missing manbun indicted in Taylor County

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A murder suspect who was identified by a missing manbun has been indicted in Taylor County.

Brandon Neely was taken indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury for Murder Tuesday for the death of Chungu Mishele, who was shot and killed during a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Yeomans Road in November.

Court documents state a witness told investigators that she was involved in an altercation with Mishele, so she called her brother to defend her, and he showed up with several other men, including Neely.

The documents reveal this witness identified Neely as the shooter, describing him as a, “male with long hair that was wrapped up in a bun.” She also reported she was hit in the leg with a bullet.

She then told police that she and all of the other parties involved went back to an apartment at the complex, where Neely cut his hair and hid the murder weapon in a cloth, according to the documents.

During a search warrant execution, the documents state investigators found the cloth described by the witness, containing Neely’s hair clippings alongside the suspected murder weapon.

Neely was arrested in Willis Point, Texas, for Murder and remains held in jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

