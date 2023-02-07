ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House committee advances articles of impeachment against Kentucky prosecutor Ronnie Goldy

By Joe Sonka, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago

A Kentucky House committee drafted and passed three articles of impeachment Tuesday against Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr., recommending the chamber move forward with his removal from office over allegations he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her .

Goldy, the top state prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit, comprised of Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties, has been embroiled in scandal since July, when The Courier Journal first reported hundreds of Facebook messages he exchanged with the defendant.

The defendant, Misty Helton, testified the Facebook messages were authentic and told a hearing officer for a bar inquiry commission that she and Goldy had sexual relations, with the prosecutor allegedly withdrawing warrants and getting her cases continued in exchange for the images.

Following the allegations last summer, the Kentucky Commonwealth's Attorneys' Association removed Goldy from the organization and the Kentucky Supreme Court suspended Goldy from practicing law. However, the high court added that it could not remove him from office, as that can only be done through impeachment, which is the province of the legislature.

The committee approved its final report by a 7-0 vote, which found "sufficient evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct did occur," which was also "sufficient to warrant impeachment, removal from office and disqualification to hold any office of honor, trust or profit" in Kentucky.

The committee also voted unanimously to approve three articles of impeachment and recommend the full House impeach Goldy.

Goldy’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the committee's action, though a letter from Goldy to the committee indicated he plans to fight his removal, stating: "I without question deny the allegations that have been made."

The first article of impeachment is based upon the Supreme Court's suspension of his license, noting Goldy's "inability to provide legal services" to the citizens of his judicial district.

The second article of impeachment was for his "inappropriate communications and actions," which amounted to "a violation of public trust."

The third article of impeachment was for Goldy requesting and receiving "inappropriate personal information" from the defendant "as quid pro quo for actions he took in his official position" as commonwealth's attorney.

Goldy's letter to the committee denies the allegations and disputes The Courier Journal's original reporting, saying he never asked for any nude images or video and "the words nude, naked or any other phrase of that nature" were not used in the messages to Helton.

Commonwealth's Attorney Brian Wright of the 29th Judicial Circuit testified to the committee last week that this response from Goldy was evasive, saying "when you read the messages in the entirety, the context makes that a very disingenuous response and seems to be avoiding the obvious."

If impeached by the House, the official would then be tried in the Senate, where a conviction requires the vote of at least two-thirds of the senators present.

Per the state constitution, any "civil officers" can be impeached "for any misdemeanors in office."

Reach reporter Joe Sonka at jsonka@courierjournal.com and follow him on Twitter at @joesonka .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: House committee advances articles of impeachment against Kentucky prosecutor Ronnie Goldy

