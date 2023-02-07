Nets are telling teams they aren't trading Durant

BOSTON -- With the NBA trade deadline just a few days away, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly telling inquiring teams that they do not plan on trading superstar Kevin Durant.

Durant's future with the team has been a hot topic since the Nets traded away disgruntled point guard Kyrie Irving to Dallas, which was first reported on Sunday but wasn't completed until Monday night. The Nets and Durant are chatting about the direction of the franchise, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, but Brooklyn sounds set on keeping the 34-year-old.

That could change should Durant formally request a trade. And a Durant deal could be revisited in the offseason, when there is a lot more time to work out the extensive details that go into a blockbuster trade.

Durant requested to be dealt over the offseason, which of course, did not happen, as the Brooklyn front office couldn't find a deal they liked for the two-time MVP.

Durant, who has been out for the last month with an MCL sprain, has averaged 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over 39 games this season.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m.