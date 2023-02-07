ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

107 JAMZ

Strangest Things Thrown At Mardi Gras Parades In Lake Charles

The Mardi Gras season is here and next week the Mardi Gras weekend will get underway with a bunch of Mardi Gras events and a bunch of parades. On Friday, February 17th is the Merchants Parade, Sunday, February 19th is the Children's Parade and then on Tuesday, February 21st is the granddaddy of them all, The Krewe of Krewe Parade.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Another Lake Charles Business Is Closing Its Doors

It breaks my heart to say this, but another Lake Charles business is getting ready to close its doors. In 2017 retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond was going strong with more than 1,500 stores nationwide. Today the chain famous for selling a variety of bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and home decor is struggling to stay afloat. Six stores are closing in Louisiana: Lake Charles, Alexandria, Mandeville, Houma, Monroe, and Bossier City.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

[VIDEO] Lake Charles, Louisiana: Take A Look Inside A McDonald’s Back In 1984

This video is very nostalgic to me, a lot of my most fond memories involve Mikey D's. When I was a kid, one of our family vacation traditions was to stop at McDonald's very early in the morning and order a round of bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits for the road. Another great memory was shoveling my food in my mouth so I would have time to play in their playground while my parents still ate. Coincidently, that's also how I became deathly afraid of heights after I fell off the top of the slide at McDonald's in Westlake.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Families Helping Families Lake Charles To Host A Bunny Stop & Hop

Instead of having a typical Easter egg hunt, Families Helping Families of SWLA (324 W Hale St.) is hosting their 1st annual "Bunny Stop & Hop." This is a free event for people with disabilities and their families and will take place Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Come out and take part in this fun-filled occasion.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Videos Show Mardi Gras in Mamou, Louisiana Over the Past 40 Years

If we as human beings were allowed to have one superpower I think rather than the ability to fly, read minds, or even become invisible at will, I would choose the power to go back in time. I am certain if I had that ability my win/loss record at Evangeline Downs would improve considerably and I'd also enjoy seeing what life was like before the likes of me came along.
MAMOU, LA
107 JAMZ

Honor Awareness Mardi Gras Fundraiser With DJ Navy Vet

Navy Veteran Petty Officer Michael Edmond and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. Have dedicated their lives to honoring U.S. Veterans. The military couple started Once Was Inc. because they recognized many veterans need the services and resources that only a military base can provide. So, they work with Veterans across the country, helping them to reestablish the connection and reap the benefits and services they have earned.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet To Open In Lake Charles

And shoppers can save up to 70% off on name-brand items daily. Find insane bargains on Yankee Candles, Hamilton Beach, Bissell, Clorox, Hasbro, and so much more!. For those unfamiliar with Ollie's Bargain Outlet, it is America's largest retailer of closeout merch and excess inventory. Their Grand Opening event in Lake Charles gets underway at 9 am at their new store location on 3407 Derek Dr. on February 15.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Event

As we celebrate iconic and legendary African American history makers all month long, Black History Month is the perfect time to advocate how important it is to maintain good health. February 7 is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NBHAAD). From 1987 to 2023, there is no question that what we know about the disease and how to treat it has come a long way. The struggle is real! HIV/Aids is still taking a toll on the African American community. It's still active and just as deadly as the day it was discovered in 1981.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
