Leesburg, FL

leesburg-news.com

Seat belt violation leads to Leesburg man’s arrest on drug charges

A seat belt violation led to a Leesburg man’s arrest on drug charges. A Eustis police officer was on patrol when he noticed a blue pickup truck on Bay Street. The driver’s side window was open and the officer could see that the driver, who was wearing a white shirt, had not fasted his seatbelt. The officer put on his emergency lights and pulled over the truck. When the officer made contact with the driver, 40-year-old Jason Earl Walker, he could smell the distinct odor of marijuana coming from the truck.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested in Ocala after cocaine found inside vehicle during traffic stop

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Ocala after cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Dodge SUV traveling eastbound on NW 60th Street. When the vehicle approached the intersection of 44th Avenue, the driver failed to stop at the stop sign, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
DUNNELLON, FL
leesburg-news.com

Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested by FHP on DUI charge

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a trooper initiated a traffic stop while in fear for the man’s wellbeing. Alejandro Munoz Pacheco, 48, of Umatilla was spotted by a state trooper around 6:16 p.m. Wednesday swerving outside of the left lane on State Road 19, according to an arrest report from Florida Highway Patrol.
UMATILLA, FL
click orlando

Man accused of raping woman behind dumpster, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday after he forced a woman behind a dumpster and raped her, according to Orlando police. Police announced the arrest on social media of 36-year-old Giovanni Capestany, whom police said was responsible for the violent rape. Capestany faces charges of sexual battery,...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Suspect who fired 10 shots arrested at apartment complex

A Leesburg man was arrested for shooting a pistol at a man during an argument. Leesburg police officers were dispatched to the Cypress Oaks apartment complex on Sandy Oak Circle on Monday afternoon when a call was received about a disturbance where a firearm was discharged. As the police arrived at the apartment complex, they saw several men yelling in Spanish and five began exchanging blows as the police approached, according to the arrest report. As the first officer on the scene attempted to separate the fighting men, one of the men was knocked down. The officer was able to separate the fighting parties as a bilingual officer arrived to aid him.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested twice in one week for possessing fentanyl

A 45-year-old Ocala woman was arrested twice in one week for possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. On Thursday, January 26, a Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team agent executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 6800 block of SW 85th Street in Ocala. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team proceeded to enter the residence and also detained several individuals who were outside the property.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police body cams show arrest of accused home intruder

An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her apartment early Sunday morning. She was not at the residence at the time and was able to contact Orlando police officers who responded.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

DUI suspect arrested after crash in Fruitland Park

A Fruitland Park man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a traffic crash. An officer responded to the crash on Picciola Road at around 5:43 p.m., Saturday according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer spoke to 26-year-old Diante Trevon and noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Thank God, my baby girl pulled through': Father of toddler shot during drive-by says child is recovering

'Thank God, my baby girl pulled through': Father says toddler recovering after shooting. A 3-year-old girl is back home from Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, recovering from what authorities said was an injury she received during a drive-by shooting at an Orange County apartment complex on Tuesday. The father of the child, Thomas Banks, spoke exclusively with FOX 35 News about the incident.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

