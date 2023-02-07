A Leesburg man was arrested for shooting a pistol at a man during an argument. Leesburg police officers were dispatched to the Cypress Oaks apartment complex on Sandy Oak Circle on Monday afternoon when a call was received about a disturbance where a firearm was discharged. As the police arrived at the apartment complex, they saw several men yelling in Spanish and five began exchanging blows as the police approached, according to the arrest report. As the first officer on the scene attempted to separate the fighting men, one of the men was knocked down. The officer was able to separate the fighting parties as a bilingual officer arrived to aid him.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO