Nice Catch! CNY Angler Shows Off Her Biggest Yet
While Mother Nature has been mostly uncooperative this season when it comes to accommodating local snowmobilers, there are many ways to find fun in a Central New York winter. An angler from Oneonta had quite a blast reeling in the biggest fish she's ever caught. And, while she released the smallmouth bass without an official weight or length, Kayla Eramo has pictures to prove it.
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws
When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
New York Man Books Trip to Sydney, Australia, Ends Up in Sidney, MT
Whoops. The state of Montana is known for its breathtaking scenery, and natural resources (and perhaps intruders), but it was not the destination one New York state man had intended. A New York man thought he was on his way to his dream vacation. The only problem was he ended...
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
Cold and flu season are here and allergy season is coming, before you use eye drops for relief, there has been an important safety alert about a particular eye drop brand.
New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different
A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
First adult-use cannabis dispensary in Upstate NY, Southern Tier opens for business
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The first adult-use cannabis dispensary north of New York City opened for business Friday on Court Street in Binghamton. It's no short drive for Western New Yorkers, at seven hours round-trip, but it is half the distance to the next-closest legal dispensaries in Manhattan. Just Breathe....
Every New Yorker Knows: What Does Leave No Trace Mean?
No matter what the season New York State offers many places for you and your family to get outdoors and be in nature. Hiking, biking and the thousands of trails that are so close, no matter where you live in New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
Lake Effect Snow Disaster For Western New York Looming?
It has been a wild weather season here in Western New York over the past several months and we could still be in for a wild ride. As we brace for below-average temperatures in February and March, there is one major issue that is sitting out there that could spell disaster for Western New York.
American Symbol Discovered Lying On The Side Of The Road In New York
The Hudson Valley has many organizations that are ready to help when a wild animal is in need of assistance. The Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC) is just one of the groups doing amazing work to rehab wild animals that have fallen victim to something either man-made or environmental.
Local Authentic Mexican Salsa Perfect for Comets and the “Big Game”
This might be the best salsa I've ever tasted, and belief it or not, it's made in New Hartford, NY. Currently only available in "Medium" heat, the salsa is authentic and comes from a family recipe with roots in Mexico. Becky Martyniuk, a local massage therapist is of Mexican descent...
Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?
Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
New York Ranked Best Pizza City in the United States
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, New York City was ranked first among all United States cities when it comes to the quality of its pizza. According to a story by Sav Maive of LawnStarter, New York ran away from the rest of the pack when it came to being a pizza-haven. The study gave New York City an overall score of 79.87. For reference, the next city on the list finished with an overall score of 38.29.
Almost 5 Million Units of Fabuloso Cleaner Recalled In New York State
A very popular cleaning product, Fabuloso, is being recalled in New York State due to the threat of bacteria. Consumer product producer, New York-based Colgate-Palmolive, is recalling about 4.9 million units in New York and nationwide, along with approximately 56,000 in Canada. The Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners possibly contain a bacteria that could potentially cause serious injury.
OnlyInYourState
The 9 Coolest Attractions In Northern California That Not Enough People Visit
Visitors and residents of California have their go-to weekend destinations and getaways. But there are so many unexplored attractions in California that do not get tons of visitors. You know that famous expression, “Variety’s the spice of life”? Try visiting somewhere new! Check out our list of the coolest Northern California attractions that not enough people visit:
A Big NY Grocery Chain Makes A Key Life-Saving Addition To Stores
The mid-game cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin last month has opened a conversation about heart health in New York and across the country. The quick actions of the Buffalo and Cincinnati medical teams unquestionably saved Damar’s life, and raised awareness for the identification and emergency response to life-or-death situations like these.
Blizzard likely for some, high-impact storm likely for all
School and road closures are likely next Wednesday with a major winter storm set to bring dangerous travel to the region.
Missouri Traffic Jam? Driver Encounters Wild Horse Herd on Bridge
Traffic jams are slightly different when you're in the rural parts of Missouri. This is a perfect example. A driver shared video as he was stuck behind a herd of wild horses on a bridge crossing the Current River in the Show Me State. There's no context shared on this...
