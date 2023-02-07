ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobleskill, NY

Nice Catch! CNY Angler Shows Off Her Biggest Yet

While Mother Nature has been mostly uncooperative this season when it comes to accommodating local snowmobilers, there are many ways to find fun in a Central New York winter. An angler from Oneonta had quite a blast reeling in the biggest fish she's ever caught. And, while she released the smallmouth bass without an official weight or length, Kayla Eramo has pictures to prove it.
ONEONTA, NY
Big Frog 104

Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws

When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
The Whale 99.1 FM

New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different

A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
VESTAL, NY
Big Frog 104

Every New Yorker Knows: What Does Leave No Trace Mean?

No matter what the season New York State offers many places for you and your family to get outdoors and be in nature. Hiking, biking and the thousands of trails that are so close, no matter where you live in New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
Big Frog 104

Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?

Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
Big Frog 104

New York Ranked Best Pizza City in the United States

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, New York City was ranked first among all United States cities when it comes to the quality of its pizza. According to a story by Sav Maive of LawnStarter, New York ran away from the rest of the pack when it came to being a pizza-haven. The study gave New York City an overall score of 79.87. For reference, the next city on the list finished with an overall score of 38.29.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

Almost 5 Million Units of Fabuloso Cleaner Recalled In New York State

A very popular cleaning product, Fabuloso, is being recalled in New York State due to the threat of bacteria. Consumer product producer, New York-based Colgate-Palmolive, is recalling about 4.9 million units in New York and nationwide, along with approximately 56,000 in Canada. The Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners possibly contain a bacteria that could potentially cause serious injury.
OnlyInYourState

The 9 Coolest Attractions In Northern California That Not Enough People Visit

Visitors and residents of California have their go-to weekend destinations and getaways. But there are so many unexplored attractions in California that do not get tons of visitors. You know that famous expression, “Variety’s the spice of life”? Try visiting somewhere new! Check out our list of the coolest Northern California attractions that not enough people visit:
Big Frog 104

A Big NY Grocery Chain Makes A Key Life-Saving Addition To Stores

The mid-game cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin last month has opened a conversation about heart health in New York and across the country. The quick actions of the Buffalo and Cincinnati medical teams unquestionably saved Damar’s life, and raised awareness for the identification and emergency response to life-or-death situations like these.
BUFFALO, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
