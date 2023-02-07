ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Amazon delivery driver to be Rep. Steube’s guest at State of the Union

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Amazon delivery driver who called 911 after witnessing Rep. Greg Steube’s accident in January will be among the guests attending President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening, the congressman said.

Steube announced Monday that Darrell Woodie will attend State of the Union in his place while he recovers from the injuries he sustained from a fall at his home in Sarasota.

Last month, Steube said he “was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs,” and suffered a fractured pelvis, punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in his neck.

Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota

“While I will be sidelined in Sarasota for several weeks, I will be carrying out as many of my congressional duties as possible,” the congressman tweeted.

Darrell Woodie was making deliveries for Amazon when he saw the fall. He was able to call 911 and get Steube help as soon as possible.

“It’s a bad sight, man,” he told the dispatcher. “It’s an emotional sight, is all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gaW5T_0kfac0Hn00
Photo courtesy of Rep. Greg Steube.

“As a Member of Congress, it’s my privilege to designate an official guest for the State of the Union. I’m honored that this year, Mr. Darrell Woodie has graciously accepted my invitation and will be representing Florida’s Suncoast,” Steube said in a statement Monday. “Woodie is an upstanding citizen of our community and the epitome of a Good Samaritan – I know he was guided by the Holy Spirit the day he witnessed my accident and sprang into action. Not only did he call 911 and give the operator everything they needed to ensure help was sent efficiently, but he stayed with me until help arrived. Furthermore, in the weeks since my accident, Woodie has become a great friend to our family, and we will always be grateful to him.”

Previously unseen photo shows Gabby Petito with blood on face moments before police stop, attorneys say

Woodie is a Suncoast resident and graduate of Manatee High School in Bradenton. He is employed by Amazon through Pinnacle Express Delivery and also serves as a part-time field representative for Rep. Vern Buchanan, Steube’s office said.

“It is an honor to receive an invitation to attend the State of the Union address in Washington D.C. as the guest of Congressman Steube,” said Woodie. “I am wishing Rep. Steube a speedy recovery from his injuries and glad to count him as a friend.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance

Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

'Outrageous': Florida teacher rips DeSantis’ censorship, criminal threats

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing a new law forcing teachers to remove books from classrooms that are not deemed “appropriate.” So-called “Woke Busters” are joining DeSantis’ effort and forcing libraries and schools to remove “offensive” books. Florida public school teacher Andrea Phillips joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, calling the law “outrageous,” and adding students “don't have books to read.” The New York Times' Michelle Goldberg also joins “The Beat.” Feb. 7, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
Kristen Walters

Huge store chain opening another Florida location

A major store chain with more than 990 locations, mostly along the East Coast, is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will be opening a new Florida location in West Palm Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
itechpost.com

Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?

Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

138K+
Followers
29K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy