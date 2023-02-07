Amazon delivery driver to be Rep. Steube’s guest at State of the Union

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Amazon delivery driver who called 911 after witnessing Rep. Greg Steube’s accident in January will be among the guests attending President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening, the congressman said.

Steube announced Monday that Darrell Woodie will attend State of the Union in his place while he recovers from the injuries he sustained from a fall at his home in Sarasota.

Last month, Steube said he “was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs,” and suffered a fractured pelvis, punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in his neck.

“While I will be sidelined in Sarasota for several weeks, I will be carrying out as many of my congressional duties as possible,” the congressman tweeted.

Darrell Woodie was making deliveries for Amazon when he saw the fall. He was able to call 911 and get Steube help as soon as possible.

“It’s a bad sight, man,” he told the dispatcher. “It’s an emotional sight, is all.”

Photo courtesy of Rep. Greg Steube.

“As a Member of Congress, it’s my privilege to designate an official guest for the State of the Union. I’m honored that this year, Mr. Darrell Woodie has graciously accepted my invitation and will be representing Florida’s Suncoast,” Steube said in a statement Monday. “Woodie is an upstanding citizen of our community and the epitome of a Good Samaritan – I know he was guided by the Holy Spirit the day he witnessed my accident and sprang into action. Not only did he call 911 and give the operator everything they needed to ensure help was sent efficiently, but he stayed with me until help arrived. Furthermore, in the weeks since my accident, Woodie has become a great friend to our family, and we will always be grateful to him.”

Woodie is a Suncoast resident and graduate of Manatee High School in Bradenton. He is employed by Amazon through Pinnacle Express Delivery and also serves as a part-time field representative for Rep. Vern Buchanan, Steube’s office said.

“It is an honor to receive an invitation to attend the State of the Union address in Washington D.C. as the guest of Congressman Steube,” said Woodie. “I am wishing Rep. Steube a speedy recovery from his injuries and glad to count him as a friend.”

