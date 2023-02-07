Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Man taken for psychiatric evaluation after Porter standoff
Feb. 11—A man was taken into custody early Saturday morning following a standoff at a home on Ransomville Road in the Town of Porter. Police were called to the home on the 3000 block of Ransomville Road about 3:20 a.m. for a report of a man armed with a firearm making suicidal threats following a domestic incident.
YAHOO!
Troopers seize guns, 10 bricks of suspected heroin during traffic stop in Somerset Township
Feb. 9—WINDBER, Pa. — A Somerset man and a Jennerstown woman were jailed Thursday after police found 10 bricks of heroin, cocaine and two shotguns in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Somerset Township, authorities allege. State police in Somerset charged Connor Wilson Christner, 25, of the...
YAHOO!
St. Paul man sentenced for killing teen in car-to-car shooting
A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at a group of young people in an SUV — killing an 18-year-old — while riding in a car with his young daughter and girlfriend on the city’s East Side. Dennis John Edmondson,...
YAHOO!
Mount Vernon man charged with kidnapping, criminal use of firearm
MOUNT VERNON - Mount Vernon police detectives are investigating an alleged kidnapping that happened early Friday morning. Police said they were alerted just before 3 a.m. Friday that a woman was being held against her will at an address on East 4th Street in the city. That report came from...
YAHOO!
Alex Murdaugh double murder trial: Key observations and unanswered questions after Week 3
WALTERBORO - Week three of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial in South Carolina was a wild ride that included a bomb threat, a motion for a mistrial and even a GoFundMe controversy involving two of the State’s key witnesses. Murdaugh is standing trial for the June 7, 2021,...
Comments / 0