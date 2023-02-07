ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Man taken for psychiatric evaluation after Porter standoff

Feb. 11—A man was taken into custody early Saturday morning following a standoff at a home on Ransomville Road in the Town of Porter. Police were called to the home on the 3000 block of Ransomville Road about 3:20 a.m. for a report of a man armed with a firearm making suicidal threats following a domestic incident.
PORTER, NY
Mount Vernon man charged with kidnapping, criminal use of firearm

MOUNT VERNON - Mount Vernon police detectives are investigating an alleged kidnapping that happened early Friday morning. Police said they were alerted just before 3 a.m. Friday that a woman was being held against her will at an address on East 4th Street in the city. That report came from...
MOUNT VERNON, NY

