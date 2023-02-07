The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.09, or -0.02%, to $477.78. The Elevance Health Inc. has recorded 26,413 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Elevance Health’s 2.750% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2042 to Accrue Contingent Interest.

1 DAY AGO