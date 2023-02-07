The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $5.00. The Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has recorded 503 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Valens Semiconductor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023.

17 HOURS AGO