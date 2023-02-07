There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.0078, or 2.50%, to $0.32. The Lucira Health Inc. has recorded 11,011 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that SESAME PARTNERS WITH LUCIRA HEALTH AS OFFICIAL TELEHEALTH PROVIDER OF LAB-QUALITY TEST-TO-TREAT PROGRAM.

1 DAY AGO