Sandpiper
4d ago
Why would he need to do that. Unless companies are starting to pull out of Illinois because of the high taxes.
Chicago Defender
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES TWELVE RECIPIENTS OF $27 MILLION IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GRANTS
First round of community development grant funding announced for 2023 will support expansion and new construction of local businesses, mixed use developments, and nonprofit organizations. . CHICAGO—Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that twelve neighborhood businesses and nonprofit organizations are set to receive more than $27 million in Community Development Grants....
Chicago Defender
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF CITYWIDE MENTAL HEALTH NETWORK TO ALL 77 NEIGHBORHOODS
Public community-based mental health services are now in every corner of the city, serving Chicagoans regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that the City of Chicago has successfully expanded access to publicly funded mental health services for residents in all 77 neighborhoods throughout the city. The City has continued to grow this network throughout the pandemic and is now funding no-barrier access to mental health services at a total of 177 clinics and clinical programs across all 77 Chicago community areas — along with primary and behavioral health care at 80 shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
Water Assistance Program in Illinois: Households with $2,852 to $8,778 income can get an extra $2,500 or $5,000
Life in Illinois is both easy and difficult. Of course, it is easy for people who are earning sufficiently and have their own homes. On the other hand, so many people are struggling for their survival. These are especially the ones who don’t have jobs, their own homes, and proper clothing and healthcare facilities.
Illinois proposes new act to support families in need: The Family Leave Insurance Act
SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Illinois has submitted a bill to its legislature to create the Family Leave Insurance Act. This act aims to support eligible employees who need to take time off from work to care for a new child, an adopted or foster child or a family member with a serious health condition.
Illinois ‘Solar for All’ program helps low income family
A couple in LeRoy has 85 reasons to smile this year. They're getting that many solar panels installed on their home for free.
Improper unemployment payments cost Illinois taxpayers $28B
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Improperly-paid unemployment benefits have left Illinois taxpayers on the hook to the tune of $28 billion. Of the $888 billion paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 21% was improper, according to the Inspector General in a testament in Washington on Wednesday. In total, that comes to $191 billion in wasted […]
Low Property Tax Collection Rates in South Suburbs Have Devastating Effects on Community Services, Research Finds
Low property tax collection rates in the south suburbs are having devastating effects on services offered to communities, according to recent research from the Cook County Treasurer’s Office. The lowest property tax collection rate was 29% in Ford Heights. That’s followed by Robbins, where the rate jumped to 49%....
Illinois hopes to increase Black and brown-owned recreational pot businesses
BURBANK, Ill. (CBS) – Social equity was a pillar in the state's recreational marijuana legislation, but three years after it passed, many Black and brown-owned businesses are still not up and running.That's leading critics to question whether or not the state is prioritizing the applicants. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story from Burbank.A moment more than three years in the making: the doors at Star Buds' dispensary in Burbank is finally open.The partners in the majority Black-owned cannabis dispensary were among the first applicants under the state's social equity program, the first of its kind in the nation. The...
Effingham Radio
IL Freedom Caucus: Utility Bills Rolling In, Illinois Taxpayers Feeling The Hurt Of Pritzker’s Energy Policies
The Illinois Freedom Caucus held a capitol press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the ever increasing price of electricity in the state of Illinois. It was pointed out that a grocery store in Kincaid shut its doors last weekend due to the rising cost of utilities and products. The business reported a recent electric bill of $10,000.
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
Illinois quick hits: Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races; retailer announces more closures
Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races If a Democratic lawmaker has her way, non-citizens will be able to vote in school board elections in Illinois. State Sen. Celina Villanueva has introduced legislation to allow “non-citizens of the United States” to register to vote in school board elections. The measure is headed to the Assignments Committee, where it will be reviewed. School board elections will take place...
KWQC
Western Illinois Museum receives Landmarks Illinois grant
MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - Landmarks Illinois has awarded grants to projects across the state to provide monetary assistance to significant structures or sites that are under threat of demolition, deteriorating, need stabilization, need structural or reuse evaluation, or need to be evaluated for landmark eligibility, and one Macomb landmark has been selected as a grant recipient.
starvedrock.media
Ameren Seeking Another Round Of Rate Increases
It's the season for power companies to request rate increases. Last month WLPO News reported that ComEd is requesting a rate increase through 2027. Now it's Ameren Illinois' turn to ask for more money from its customers. Ameren filed plans this week for both electric and gas rate increases. This...
wjol.com
Pritzker Weighs In On Bears Tax Proposal
Governor Pritzker is weighing in on the legislative proposal that could help the Chicago Bears finance their proposed development in Arlington Heights. The governor said the plan has many hoops to run through in the General Assembly before it reaches his desk. He added that the lawmaker who introduced the bill has even expressed skepticism about it. The measure would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington Racecourse property for up to 40 years.
Former Illinois governor backs a mayoral candidate
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn on Thursday endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia in the crowded race for mayor of Chicago over Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom he supported four years ago.
The Easy Way To Pay Fees On Illinois Tollways Without I-PASS
If you're looking to avoid using I-PASS on Illinois Tollways, here's the easiest way to pay for your road fees. Do remember the old saying, "cash is king?" When high rollers traveled with a wad of dollars. Everyone used cash for everything. Those days are gone. We now live in a digital world. Many businesses, stadiums, restaurants, and more don't even take cash anymore. You have to pay with a card.
Illinois law would regulate rate hikes for car insurance companies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois General Assembly is considering legislation that would put in place an oversight board to subject auto insurance companies to the same scrutiny as utility companies when it comes to rate hikes. Rep. Will Guzzardi (D-Chicago) introduced House Bill 2203, the Motor Vehicle Insurance Fairness Act. Fifteen consumer, community, and […]
SNAP benefits will be reduced to pre-pandemic levels March 1
(The Center Square) – Food pantries are bracing to feed more hungry people in Illinois. In March, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program card holders in Illinois will see reductions of $55 to $250 per person, said Man-Yee Lee, spokesperson for the Greater Chicago Food Depository. The Greater Chicago Food Depository is a food bank that supplies food to more than 700 local food pantries. Two million people in one million Illinois...
Illinois lawmaker: Property taxes will 'go to Mars' if teacher pensions aren't addressed
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is warning of even higher property taxes if costs surrounding the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System are not addressed. The Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee met virtually with Illinois Teachers' Retirement System representatives Thursday to get an update on the statewide pension fund. TRS currently has a total unfunded pension liability of $80.6 billion among two different tiers of employees. Tier 1 is...
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
