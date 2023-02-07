An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.

