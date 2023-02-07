Read full article on original website
Woman suffers fractured pelvis after intoxicated driver crashes into her car, police say
According to authorities, an Evansville man has been arrested after crashing his car while driving under the influence. A trooper with the Indiana State Police says they found multiple vehicles stopped in the intersection at US 41 and St. George Road on Friday around 4:30 a.m. Authorities say there was...
Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
KSP launches criminal investigation into early morning house fire in Webster County
Crews were on the scene of a house fire just outside of Poole, Kentucky on Friday, just west of Sebree in Webster County. We're told that call came in around 2 a.m. Thursday morning on Poole Mill Road. Fire officials tell us they are not sure how long the fire...
Man taken into custody after stabbing in Vanderburgh County
One man was taken to the hospital and another man taken into custody after a Friday stabbing. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a stabbing in an area of Westbrook Drive off of Wimberg Road Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that a neighbor had ran to his house, saying that he had been stabbed by his brother.
House fire now under investigation in Webster County
A call came in about a house engulfed in flames around 2 a.m. this morning. Now Kentucky State Police and the State Fire Marshall are investigating how the fire got started. House fire in Webster County now under investigation. Fire crews battled an early morning fire in Webster County. Now...
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
Police: Man dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at Evansville Dollar General
(WEHT) - Evansville Police say one man is dead after a vehicle ran over him at the Dollar General on Diamond Avenue near Stringtown Road on Thursday.
VCSO: Man arrested after stabbing brother with screwdriver
An Evansville man is behind bars after stabbing his brother with a screwdriver, according to authorities. Deputies say they were sent to a home on the 2300 block of Westbrook Blvd on Friday around noon for domestic assault. The reporter told authorities the victim came to his home and said...
Coroner identifies man killed in parking lot of Evansville Dollar General
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the identity and cause of death for the man killed after being run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of an Evansville Dollar General.
Missing Jasper woman considered to be in ‘extreme danger’
UPDATE: Lisa Harker has been found safe by law enforcement officials. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker. Authorities say she was last seen nearly a week ago on February 4 around noon. She is described as a white […]
EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
KSP arson investigator called to site of destroyed Webster Co. home
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are on scene of a house fire just outside of Poole. Dispatchers say it’s on Poole Mill Road, and they got the call around 2 a.m. Fire officials say it’s in a rural area, so they aren’t sure how long it was burning before that.
Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there was a multi-vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph and Buchanan Road just north of the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries at 5:35 p.m. According to dispatch there were no major injuries.
Daviess County crash leaves two injured; one in critical condition
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says it was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m.
Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says
An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
Fully-staffed Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office rolling out changes
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time in several years, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is fully staffed. The Daviess Co. Fiscal Court provides the office’s budget, allotting for 39 full-time, sworn in deputies. Sheriff Brad Youngman says in total, his office employs 70 people. He says...
Fatality Accident 600 blk of E Diamond Ave
On February 9th, at 11:12 a.m., Evansville Police Officers and other first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Diamond Ave. for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. First responders found the adult male victim with severe injuries laying in the parking lot at Dollar General. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EPD Detectives, an EPD Reconstructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.
Husband and wife firefighters battle blaze in Webster County
Firefighters in Webster County were called to the scene of a house fire in the early hours of Friday morning. The first firefighters to get there and begin putting out the the blaze? Chief Brian Reynolds and Chief Medical Officer Jennifer Reynolds of Poole Community Fire and Rescue.
Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
Emergency crews respond after tree falls on Evansville home
Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Coker Avenue just before 7 a.m. Thursday after a tree fell on a house.
