Daviess County, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Man taken into custody after stabbing in Vanderburgh County

One man was taken to the hospital and another man taken into custody after a Friday stabbing. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a stabbing in an area of Westbrook Drive off of Wimberg Road Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that a neighbor had ran to his house, saying that he had been stabbed by his brother.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

House fire now under investigation in Webster County

A call came in about a house engulfed in flames around 2 a.m. this morning. Now Kentucky State Police and the State Fire Marshall are investigating how the fire got started. House fire in Webster County now under investigation. Fire crews battled an early morning fire in Webster County. Now...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun

CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
CALHOUN, KY
wevv.com

VCSO: Man arrested after stabbing brother with screwdriver

An Evansville man is behind bars after stabbing his brother with a screwdriver, according to authorities. Deputies say they were sent to a home on the 2300 block of Westbrook Blvd on Friday around noon for domestic assault. The reporter told authorities the victim came to his home and said...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Jasper woman considered to be in ‘extreme danger’

UPDATE: Lisa Harker has been found safe by law enforcement officials. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker. Authorities say she was last seen nearly a week ago on February 4 around noon. She is described as a white […]
JASPER, IN
14news.com

EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there was a multi-vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph and Buchanan Road just north of the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries at 5:35 p.m. According to dispatch there were no major injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says

An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Fully-staffed Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office rolling out changes

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time in several years, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is fully staffed. The Daviess Co. Fiscal Court provides the office’s budget, allotting for 39 full-time, sworn in deputies. Sheriff Brad Youngman says in total, his office employs 70 people. He says...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Fatality Accident 600 blk of E Diamond Ave

On February 9th, at 11:12 a.m., Evansville Police Officers and other first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Diamond Ave. for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. First responders found the adult male victim with severe injuries laying in the parking lot at Dollar General. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EPD Detectives, an EPD Reconstructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN

