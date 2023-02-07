Read full article on original website
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Three Springfield schools identified as district’s top priorities for building grant program
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield School Committee unanimously authorized the superintendent of schools to submit statement to the Massachusetts School Building Authority saying the district is potentially interested in participating in its program to renovate or rebuild schools. In its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, the committee said its top priorities...
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno requests City Council approve orders supporting city retirees
SPRINGFIELD — Ahead of its Feb. 13 meeting, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is requesting that the City Council approve three orders aimed at supporting city retirees. The first order seeks to approve a transfer of $15 million from the certified free cash amount into the city’s pension reserve fund, which would bring it to approximately $17 million.
Federal grant will boost counseling in Springfield, Holyoke schools
Never have qualified school counselors been in greater demand. With help from a $3.29 million federal grant, Springfield College is coming to the rescue. The college received word of the acceptance of its grant on Dec. 23, and is already swinging into action, according to Allison Cumming-McCann, chair and professor of the college’s Department of Counseling.
State Department of Environmental Protection fines Northampton auto salvage company
NORTHAMPTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection this week announced it fined the owner of an auto salvage company $5,750 for violating wastewater regulations. The department’s statement Monday said the department saw an employee at Highway Auto Salvage, Inc. improperly dumping waste from a septic tank near the...
Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs
Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
Reading to Westfield preschoolers was highlight of Senator’s week (Letters)
It finally felt like winter there for a second this past weekend. I hope everyone was able to stay safe and warm in those extreme temperatures. I started off my week Sunday morning in Springfield at the Winter Walk to End Homelessness. This wonderful event, organized by the Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness, is aimed at raising awareness as well as funds to support various organizations in Western Massachusetts who work to end homelessness. Many of my elected colleagues and over 400 community members joined and made this walk a huge success.
Nursing home closing crisis needs immediate attention, but solutions are elusive (Editorial)
To say the closing of four nursing homes in Hampden County is a crisis is not so much an understatement as a belaboring of the obvious. What happens next is impossible to predict. David Ianacone, the acting administrator for the Willimansett East facility in Chicopee, has given assurances that the Department of Public Health will not leave any of the 300 elderly residents stranded with no place to go.
Westfield superintendent surprises 6 educators with excellence in teaching award
WESTFIELD — Five veteran teachers and one teacher new to the profession were named 2023 Pioneer Valley Excellence in Teaching Award winners in Westfield this week. Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski surprised the winners at their schools on Feb. 7. Winners have demonstrated exemplary teaching practices and have had a strong...
Narrow dirt road has Westfield Planning Board questioning subdivision plan
WESTFIELD — Rob Levesque of R. Levesque Associates spoke to the Plannng Board this week on behalf of Nancy Pasquini, applicant and property owner who is seeking to create a three-lot residential definitive subdivision on property on Dox Road, a private dirt and gravel road in Westfield. Levesque said...
Inmate organ donation bill poses a legal and ethical minefield (Editorial)
Even proponents of this bill must know this is going to be a tough sell. Rep. Carlos Gonzalez is among the sponsors of legislation that would allow prison inmates a reduced sentence in exchange for their organ donation. It’s not often that a single bill brings so many diverse and profound questions into play, but this one does.
LGBTQ asylum seekers in Worcester displaced after tree falls on building
Eleven LGBTQ asylum seekers were displaced Feb. 3 when a tree fell on the multi-unit building in Worcester that acts as their refuge, causing extensive damage to the building, according to LGBT Asylum Task Force Executive Director Alford Green. The asylum seekers are now either staying at a local hotel...
Southwick High dedicates guidance offices to late longtime counselor, elected official
SOUTHWICK — Exactly one year after his death, the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District dedicated the Southwick Regional School guidance counseling office suite to the late George LeBlanc, in front of dozens of people Thursday afternoon. LeBlanc died one year ago on Feb. 9, 2022, a little less than three...
Insa marijuana buys its longtime Easthampton Keystone Mill location for $2.7 million
EASTHAMPTON — Marijuana grower and retailer Insa bought the 122 Pleasant St. location of its growing, packaging and medical and recreational retail operations last month for $2.7 million. The sale, along with papers splitting the century-old mill building into two business condominium units, was recorded Jan. 23 at the...
Video of Rottweiler later euthanized sparks anger toward Springfield shelter
A video of a Rottweiler deemed aggressive by a Springfield animal shelter has a number of animal lovers questioning whether it was necessary to euthanize the dog. Shortly after the video became public, the shelter involved closed commenting on its social media page over threats. Kristina Ruhland, an Agawam resident...
Worcester Wares closing its Canal District Worcester Public Market location
A little more than three years after opening, Worcester Wares is closing its second location in Worcester Public Market on March 19, according to owner Jessica Walsh. Walsh opened the store’s main location in the DCU Center in 2015 and opened the second location in the Canal District in the fall of 2019. The DCU Center store is not closing.
Chicopee considers ban on nip bottle sales
CHICOPEE — Two City Councilors are proposing to ban the sale of nips with the hopes of cutting down on the pervasive litter in the city. “There is a tremendous problem with trash and many residents have voiced issues and concerns about it,” Councilor Mary-Elizabeth Pniak-Costello said. The...
Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close
HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 3 $50,000 winning tickets
There were three $50,000 winning Lottery tickets claimed in Massachusetts Friday. All three of the winning tickets were for the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game, according to the Mass. Lottery. The three winning tickets were sold at Cumberland Farms in Leicester, North River Beverage in Marshfield and Kiki’s Kwik Mart in...
Police accuse Luis Ruiz of Springfield of robbing banks in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
Longmeadow and East Longmeadow police worked together to identify and arrest a Springfield man in connection with bank robberies that occurred days apart in each town, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. Luis Ruiz, 43, is facing two counts of armed robbery while masked in connection with the robberies of...
John LaRace guilty of 15 felonies from violent W. Springfield crime spree
On Friday, a judge found Springfield man John LaRace, 43, guilty of 15 out of 18 felony counts stemming from a violent Sunday morning in West Springfield in February 2019. The verdict came after Franklin County Superior Court Judge Mark Mason heard closing arguments from LaRace’s defense attorney and a prosecutor as both sides argued whether LaRace’s use of methamphetamine prior to the crimes proved that he acted deliberately and with purpose.
