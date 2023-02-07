ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Three Springfield schools identified as district’s top priorities for building grant program

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield School Committee unanimously authorized the superintendent of schools to submit statement to the Massachusetts School Building Authority saying the district is potentially interested in participating in its program to renovate or rebuild schools. In its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, the committee said its top priorities...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Federal grant will boost counseling in Springfield, Holyoke schools

Never have qualified school counselors been in greater demand. With help from a $3.29 million federal grant, Springfield College is coming to the rescue. The college received word of the acceptance of its grant on Dec. 23, and is already swinging into action, according to Allison Cumming-McCann, chair and professor of the college’s Department of Counseling.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs

Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
CHICOPEE, MA
Reading to Westfield preschoolers was highlight of Senator’s week (Letters)

It finally felt like winter there for a second this past weekend. I hope everyone was able to stay safe and warm in those extreme temperatures. I started off my week Sunday morning in Springfield at the Winter Walk to End Homelessness. This wonderful event, organized by the Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness, is aimed at raising awareness as well as funds to support various organizations in Western Massachusetts who work to end homelessness. Many of my elected colleagues and over 400 community members joined and made this walk a huge success.
WESTFIELD, MA
Nursing home closing crisis needs immediate attention, but solutions are elusive (Editorial)

To say the closing of four nursing homes in Hampden County is a crisis is not so much an understatement as a belaboring of the obvious. What happens next is impossible to predict. David Ianacone, the acting administrator for the Willimansett East facility in Chicopee, has given assurances that the Department of Public Health will not leave any of the 300 elderly residents stranded with no place to go.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
Chicopee considers ban on nip bottle sales

CHICOPEE — Two City Councilors are proposing to ban the sale of nips with the hopes of cutting down on the pervasive litter in the city. “There is a tremendous problem with trash and many residents have voiced issues and concerns about it,” Councilor Mary-Elizabeth Pniak-Costello said. The...
CHICOPEE, MA
Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close

HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
HADLEY, MA
John LaRace guilty of 15 felonies from violent W. Springfield crime spree

On Friday, a judge found Springfield man John LaRace, 43, guilty of 15 out of 18 felony counts stemming from a violent Sunday morning in West Springfield in February 2019. The verdict came after Franklin County Superior Court Judge Mark Mason heard closing arguments from LaRace’s defense attorney and a prosecutor as both sides argued whether LaRace’s use of methamphetamine prior to the crimes proved that he acted deliberately and with purpose.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

