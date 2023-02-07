Read full article on original website
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Micro plastic particles found in human blood samples has caused scientists to urgently investigate
In the 1970's, many biologists and environmental organizations began to warn about the risks and dangers of production and use of plastic materials and how it could have profound negative effects on our planet. Since then massive amounts of plastic have been contaminating a vast majority of the world. From the peak of Mount Everest all the way down to the Mariana Trench (deepest part of ocean) plastic has tremendously polluted what were once pure and clean places.
The World Is Amazed by the First Organic Modular Body
The world has witnessed many bizarre things, but seeing a biological body devoid of life become functional with the help of technology is a totally new tale. OSCAR, a living being formed from human cells, was born. Cornelis Vlasman is the protagonist, a talented biologist who believes that the path less trodden is, by definition, the least interesting. He creates his own laboratory with a few like-minded people, where he experiments with organic materials on his own initiative, with his own resources, and with his own crew.
Breakthrough Technology Enables World’s Most Efficient 5G Small Cells
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- InnoPhase, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company focused on innovative radio solutions for 5G/Cellular infrastructure equipment, announces the Hermes TWO digital radio device, a groundbreaking product development for more efficient cellular networks. The device utilizes InnoPhase’s patented radio architecture to deliver exceptional system efficiency and performance improvements. It shatters existing levels of integration by incorporating many key radio components onto a single CMOS semiconductor die, notably power amplifiers, Tx/Rx chains, digital signal processing including time/frequency conversions (FFT/iFFT) and system control. This revolutionary development enables an extremely efficient system implementation for cellular network radio units such as enterprise small cells. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005102/en/ InnoPhase Hermes TWO Digital Radio Block Diagram - A revolutionary development enabling an extremely efficient system implementation for cellular network radio units. Enterprise small cells will benefit greatly from the overall system integration that allows for more economical end-product designs. (Graphic: Business Wire)
scitechdaily.com
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
Good News Network
A Big Step Towards Hydrogen Fuel Out of Thin Air—Just Like a Plant
A device that can harvest water from the air and provide hydrogen fuel—entirely powered by solar energy—has been a long-held dream of scientists, but it’s now close to fulfillment. Chemical engineer Kevin Sivula and his team have made a significant step towards bringing this vision closer to...
globalspec.com
Ulbrich expands Braid Wire Accelerator with new materials, capabilities and delivery regions
Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products (USWP) has significantly expanded its Braid Wire Accelerator Program, an e-commerce solution that rapidly delivers round and flat wire materials for critical manufacturing needs. With just a few clicks, customers can see alloys in stock, select the best material for their equipment and applications, and add these products to their cart.
teslarati.com
Canoo announces massive stock sale to fund production ramp
Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has announced that it will sell 50 million shares of its common stock to investment group Alliance Global Partners. Like many other EV startups, Canoo has consistently faced issues with financing. In mid-2022, the company was even looking down the barrel of bankruptcy, and without last-minute orders of thousands of vehicles, the company would not be here today. Now, as the American startup looks to produce its first EV offering, the Lifestyle Vehicle, it has announced it will sell 50 million shares of its common stock to cover costs.
Engadget
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required
Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
pharmtech.com
The Center for Breakthrough Medicines Announces Plasmid Manufacturing Service
CBM’s plasmid manufacturing offering is designed to provide phase-appropriate plasmids on demand for companies working on cell and gene therapies. The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM), a contract development and manufacturing organization, announced the launch of its plasmid manufacturing offering, Precision Plasmids, on Feb. 2, 2023. The service is designed to provide phase-appropriate plasmids on demand for companies working on cell and gene therapies.
pharmtech.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific Collaborates to Introduce Fully Automated Cell Line Automation Platform
Thermo Fisher and Celltrio are introducing a new automation platform to address critical scale-up challenges in biotherapeutics. Thermo Fisher Scientific and Celltrio announced on Feb. 6, 2022 their collaboration to bring a fully automated cell culture system to biotherapeutics customers. The collaboration will integrate the Thermo Scientific Momentum workflow scheduling software with the Celltrio RoboCell cell line automation platform to address the critical unmet market need for high-throughput automated cell line culturing and maintenance.
Clean energy breakthrough produces hydrogen from sea water for cheap
Aiming to extract hydrogen for energy generation, scientists are looking at various ways of production, especially ones that do not strain existing natural resources. In a breakthrough, an international team of scientists from the University of Adelaide has devised a cost-effective method to split seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The research gains significance as earlier methods needed seawater to be treated using an energy-intensive process before splitting it using electrolysis.
techxplore.com
Neural network trained using a diverse dataset outperforms conventionally trained algorithms
Artificially intelligent neural networks, trained by images and videos available on the internet, can recognize faces, objects, and more. But there's a serious drawback. Teaching machine learning algorithms how to identify people or items by relying solely on the visual library of faces and objects found online underrepresents socioeconomic and demographic groups.
Stratus Materials launches officially
A Pittsburgh-based manufacturer of components for lithium-ion batteries led by entrepreneur and Carnegie Mellon University Professor Jay Whitacre is amping up its visibility after more than a year in stealth mode.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Array Technologies expands solar tracker manufacturing to Australia
Array Technologies says it will establish a manufacturing facility in Australia, after being tapped to supply locally manufactured trackers to the 102 MW Glenrowan solar farm. The massive solar project is being developed by Pacific Partnerships, a subsidiary of Sydney-based construction firm Cimic Group. The company said its Australian factory will initially supply ground-mounted tracker systems for the Glenrowan array, but will eventually provide trackers for other new solar installations in Australia.
Ars Technica
New battery seems to offer it all: Lithium-metal/lithium-air electrodes
Current lithium batteries are based on intercalation—lithium ions squeeze into spaces within electrode materials such as graphite. As a result, most of the battery's volume and bulk is dedicated to things that don't contribute to carrying charges between the electrodes, which sets a limit on the sorts of energy densities that these technologies can reach.
pharmtech.com
Recent Initiatives to Support Development of Medicines for Children
Clinicians, pediatric patients, regulators, and more are being considered to further strengthen focus on unmet medical needs. In the latest closing report of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and European Commission action plan on pediatrics in February 2023, there were key improvements highlighted to help with children’s medicines and combatting challenges that have been previously mentioned.
globalspec.com
New high frequency high power directional couplers from RLC Electronics
RLC Electronics' high power high directivity directional couplers offer accurate coupling (+/- 1.0dB), low insertion loss (0.1 dB to 0.35 dB max) and greater than 35 dB directivity in both directions. These high power couplers are offered with 500 W to 1,000 W average power handling up to 18 GHz,...
pharmtech.com
Roche Reports Positive Data for Rare Blood Condition Treatment
Roche’s Phase III global program, centered around the biologic crovalimab as a treatment for paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria, showed the drug was non-inferior to current standards of care. Roche, a Swedish biotechnology company, announced on Feb. 7, 2023 positive data from its Phase III study (COMMODORE 2) evaluating the efficacy...
pharmtech.com
Expert Training from PDA: An Investment in Your Future
Built on a reputation of excellence and founded in science, PDA training provides new and experienced professionals around the world with practical information and implementable solutions on essential industry topics related to the manufacturing science, regulation, and technology of drug products and substances. Our trainers are world-class experts with years of hands-on experience in their respective fields. Whether you are employed in industry, government, or academia, PDA has training that will benefit you!
