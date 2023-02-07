Fayetteville eateries to offer deals, special menus for Restaurant Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Experience Fayetteville announced that a program featuring limited-time menu offerings and giveaways at city eateries will kick off on Sunday, February 19 for Fayetteville Restaurant Week.

“Fayetteville has an authentic, diverse culinary scene with everything from fine dining to food truck courts,” said Sarah King, the destination marketing organization’s vice president of marketing and communications. “February tends to be the slowest month for most restaurants. We wanted to do something that would encourage residents to support these great eateries that play a vital role in our community by providing not just delicious food, but jobs and fuel for the economic engine that drives growth and helps attract tourism, new residents and new business to our great city.”

To kick off Fayetteville Restaurant Week, Experience Fayetteville has partnered with Doomsday Coffee and Roasterie for Bike to Brunch on Sunday, February 19. A complimentary bike valet and priority parking will be available for cyclists from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Doomsday’s popular breakfast menu will be available all day.

According to a media release from Experience Fayetteville, more than 30 restaurants have signed up to offer deals or special items. Eateries interested in participating can sign up here and can get more information by emailing FRW@experiencefayetteville.com .

